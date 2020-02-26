The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Feb. 6-13:
Feb. 6
Hall II, William Jeffrey: 30, 3469 La. 67, Slaughter, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, false imprisonment.
Cuti, Brett: 20, 17000 Good Times Road, French Settlement, probation violation.
Henry, Brandon Edtwinoe: 26, 10301 Gonzales Road, St. Amant, reckless operation, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Bowen, Joshua: 24, 705 Breaux Drive, Laplace, failure to appear in court.
Keown, Steve C.: 60, 42318 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Myles, Irecia Gailmarie: 19, 8962 Westlake Ave., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Roussel, Scott M.: 34, 14227 Mire Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Domino, Ka'Jandre Rashaad: 26, 42361 Cedarstone Ave., Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Thomas, Sherice Nicole: 24, 39070 Old Bayou Ave., Gonzales, speeding, resisting an officer, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Feb. 7
Ballard, Christal Hope: 36, 1501 S. Pardue, Vivian, Surety, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Jones, Brittany Leigh: 35, 15065 Jim Mayers Road, Prairieville, four counts of failure to appear in court.
LeBlanc, Darrin Joseph: 34, 44438 Millet Road, Prairieville, LA 70769: 34, arraignment, Bellard, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Johnson, Memarcos E., 29, Walker, ignition interlock device offenses, operating vehicle while license is suspended, required position and method of turning at intersections, operating while intoxicated.
Kuhlmann, Zachary Webb: 29, 41322 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Davis, Len Ray: 53, 15270 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, animal owner responsibilities, failure to appear in court.
Harvey, Jamie Kentrell: 26, 14447 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, state probation violation, possession of heroin, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
King, Kimberly D.: 36, 42298 La. 933, Prairieville, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft.
Wills, Jacob D.: 27, 6250 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, California, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gonzalez, Amelys: 36, 1038 Lesan Drive, Kenner, misdemeanor theft.
Whetro, Bryon Lynn: 58, 42176 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, obstruction public passage, operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 8
Irvin, Avis Oneal: 37, 101 W. Second St., Donaldsonville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Franklin, Lauren Ashley: 25, 42390 Tigers Eye Stone Ave., Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Elam, Herbert James: 46, 506 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lightfoot, Turistian: 24, 901 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville, five counts of failure to appear in court, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Ospina, Paulo Andres: 36, 42390 Marblestone Ave., Prairieville, licensee must give notice of change of address, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Williams, Darren Joseph: 32, 41015 Mazoch Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Webre, Chantelle Lobell: 47, 12020 Peter Bourgeois Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Duplush Jr., Terrance: 27, 15477 Shirley Drive, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct.
McKnight, Trey J.: 27, 14204 Troy Duplessis Drive, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Ramos-Desarden, Raul W.: 51, 322 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales, obscenity.
Falgoust, Josie: 26, 3600 La. 405, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ortega, Jorge Miguel: 39, 12413 O'neal Road, Gonzales, aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Feb. 9
White Jr., Kenneth Ray: 46, 17164 La. 933, Prairieville, examination of applicants required/classes of license, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Garcia, Olvin Corrales: 27, 47021 La. 22, St. Amant, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Hymel, James Michael: 28, 36009 Cypress Drive, Geismar, operating while intoxicated.
Scioneaux, Dean P.: 42, 14186 Parkview Drive, Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Jones Jr., Troy Anthony: 28, 1007 Cypress Station Drive, Houston, Texas, battery of a dating partner.
Stevenson, Linda F.: 54, 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Hendricks, Christopher Don: 33, 14537 Ridge Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Templet, Tony John: 39, 45308 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Christy, Carl E.: 72, 39056 James Drive, Prairieville, probation violation parish, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building, operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 10
Williams, Dustin W.: 28, 17575 Union Landing Road, Livingston, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Sibley, Charles Ray: 34, address unavailable, two counts of felony theft.
Mitchell, Jamie: 27, 57784 Grove Road, Plaquemine, battery of a dating partner, violations of protective orders.
Simon, Patrick: 32, 123 Parkway Drive, Crowley, criminal conspiracy, felony theft, monetary instrument abuse.
Valentine, Donald: 49, 13427 Leon A Babin Sr. Road, Gonzales, state probation violation.
Ruiz, Thelma Margaret: 53, 1623 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, state probation violation.
Blakeman II, Jesse Arthur: 26, 41254 Rhea St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Ezeff, Brenda Lee: 56, 910 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Bryant, Benjamin J.: 39, 14070 Ridge Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Smith, Jayln: 23, 23961 Fleniken Lane, Plaquemine, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Aucoin, Maria Rene: 30, 41149 La. 42, Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor theft.
Forcell, Cardell: 23, 165 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Kelson, Denzel: 28, 43478 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a dating partner.
Verdin Jr., John p.: 49, 47782 Amite River Road, St. Amant, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Tilley, Rena D.: 39, 8359 Pertuis Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Lockhart, Vernon Dale: 47, 13164 Depen St., Gonzales, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Ryland-Fridge, Baedon Phillip: 19, 1518 E. Silverleaf St., Gonzales, probation violation parish, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Feb. 11
Hodges, Brandie R.: 35, 9527 Rod Anderson Road, St. Amant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Murray, William S.: 36, 41034 Busy Needles Road, Gonzales, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating while intoxicated, vehicular homicide/driving under the influence.
Grisaffe, Jason Paul: 38, 18014 Autumn View Drive, Apt. 26, Prairieville, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Morris, Sean D.: 45, 19629 La. 22, Maurepas, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated second-degree battery.
Schexnayder, Todd M.: 44, 17311 Valmon Roddy Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Rood, Neal J.: 45, 37113 White Road, Lot 25, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Lacey, Torrie D.: 38, 43204 La. 933, Prairieville, state probation violation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, child passenger restraint system, careless operation, driving on right side of road/exceptions, prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bergeron, Tess: 48, 249 Virginia St., Belle Rose, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Hodges, Brandie R.: 35, 9527 Rod Anderson Road, St. Amant, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Smiley, Audie L.: 58, 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Feb. 12
Futch, Tanna: 27, 13 Chippewa St., Denham Springs, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking misdemeanor theft.
Garcia Carpintero, Erika Del Rocio: 36, 5521 Stratford Ave., driver must be licensed, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Turner, Matthew Alan: 26, 230 Emerald Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Horrell, Robert: 41, 421 Perfect Place, Bossier City, failure to appear in court.
Cain, Chad: 48, 945 Piat Road, Lafayette, felony theft, forgery.
Cargo, Van-Shannon: 29, 37113 White Road, Lot 15, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Howell, Bobby J.: 32, 10260 Matherne St., St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Gathers, Gregory: 38, 36424 Dutchtown Gardens Ave., Geismar, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Luke, Kevin J.: 40, 14590 Reu Des Chenes Road, French Settlement, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
White, Cheryl J.: 54, 39061 Saturn Ave., Darrow, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Oubre, Jordan Taylor: 24, 2322 N. Albert St., Lutcher, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 13
Kennard, Deante Shavon: 20, 629 N. Airline Ave., Gramercy, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, public possession of alcoholic beverages, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple battery.
Trahan, Anthony R.: 66, 180 Hollywood Park, LaPlace, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.