Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Oct. 8-12:
CIVIL SUITS
Kathy L. West v. Reginald London, Sorrento Lumber Co. Inc. and Federated Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Rose J. Rosemond v. Dollar Insurance Family, ABC Insurance Co., Sedgwick Claims Management Services and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Raymond Mitchell Lee, executory process.
Prestige Financial Services Inc v. Shayla Washington, monies due.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Kayla J. Campbell, Michael W. Lanoux and Brenda K. Campbell, executory process.
Troy Capital LLC v. Doris Darville, open account.
Navy Federal Credit Union v. Rachel E. Miles, promissory note.
Crystal Obo Roberts v. Blaire Estes and Metropolitan Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Ebon D. Linton, executory judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Antonia Evans, contract.
Efcu Financial Federal Credit Union and E Federal Credit Union v. Deshotel Victor Jr., monies due.
Eden Ministries International New v. Reinstate, reinstate.
Nicole Normand v. Venture Products LLC, Lighthouse Property Insurance Co., Johnny Normand and Cindy Normand, damages.
Thad Ridgley v. Majestic Medical Solutions LLC, miscellaneous.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Synchrony Bank v. Robert Lawrence, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Thomas Smith, open account.
Robyn N. Jacob v. Allstate Insurance Co. and Taylor Mayers, damages.
Kelsey Montgomery v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., Progressive Security Insurance Co., Randall Gorenflo and Phillip Edwards, damages.
Ditech Financial LLC v. Patrick Darbonne and Darbonne Marylin Estate, executory process.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Ronald Fernandez Jr., promissory note.
Acac. Inc. dba Cash Approved v. Travis Langlois, promissory note.
Petersburg Hospital Co. LLC dba Reg. Med. Center Southside v. Brianna Braud, open account.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Kelly Michell Scott and Dwanda Lakeisha Schuster, abandonment.
Ditech Financial LLC v. Katie M. Collins, executory process.
Ty Dick v. Elizabeth Ortega Duke, quiet tax title.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Ricky Glover, garnishment.
Travis D. Weams v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Tony Bourque and Brook Bourque v. Amtrust Insurance Co. of Kansas Inc., damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC and Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Venessa H. Jacobs aka Venessa Hackett Jacobs aka Venessa Jacobs, open account.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. Barbara D. Sinclair and Mark F. Sinclair, executory process.
Laquica Fisher v. Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Aleida X. Ramos Guzman v. Chandler Mouton, Aida Dunlop, USAA General Indemnity Co. and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Ditech Financial LLC v. Tujack Gene Hoover aka Tujack G. Hoover aka Tujack Hoover, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Jackie LeBlanc, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Malcolm Oliver Jr., child support.
Christopher Cash v. Casie Vailes Cash, divorce.
Tonneque George and state Department of Children and Family Services v. Donavon Comager, paternity.
Kiara Lattimore and state Department of Children and Family Services v. James Williams, paternity.
Ieysha Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kenneth Parker, paternity.
Christopher Lee Haymon v. Lydia Erin Haymon, divorce.
Samantha Borne, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joey Vascocu, paternity.
Katina Bolding, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Samuel Fernandez, paternity.
Daneeka Woods v. Adonis Woods, divorce.
Ronaysha Jones, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brandon Cayette, paternity.
Federico Mares Moreno and Genesis Guadalupe Minor Alvarez v. Elvia Guadalupe Alvarez, paternity.
Kevin Ross v. Shannon B. Ross, divorce.
Ingrid A. Colbert v. James E. Colbert, divorce.
Richard Tatman v. Kasey Tatman, divorce.
Nakesla Blount Dowdell v. Dowdell Cornelius Antawain, divorce.
Robert J. Marson v. Shena R. Marson, divorce.
Casey Marie Kerek Broussard v. Landon James Broussard, divorce.
Kelly Begnaud Landry v. Michael Thomas Landry, divorce.
Brian Lamar Jones v. Kimberly Scott Jones, divorce.
Lindsey W. Butler v. Jacob Charles Butler III, divorce.
Robert G. Tucker v. Kristin Marie M. Tucker, divorce.
Annette L. Ruiz v. Stephen C. Ruiz, divorce.
Carol M. Glaviana v. Kevin P. Glaviana, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Sherry Dixon Shea
Succession of Aline L. Boudreaux
Succession of Leo Camille Poirrier Sr.
Succession of Ella Mae Denoux Poirrier
Succession of Mabel Cecile Poche
Succession of William Christopher Ledet
Succession of Glynn Long Sr.
Succession of Debra Bourgeois Gomez
Succession of Hazel Mae Delmore