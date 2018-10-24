The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Oct. 11-18:
Oct. 11
Dunigan, Jimmie J.: 49, 13190 Depen St., Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen things.
Landry, Keron: 32, 4404 Marchand School Road, Darrow, felony possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Johnson, Olanda: 42, 40206 Coontrap Road, 34, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Cole, Vincynthia: 31, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Browning, Jacob: 20, 14470 Braud Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Miguel, Ronnie Joshua: 23, 3401 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, surety, failure to appear in court.
Neuwald, Kaitlyn Paige: 25, 12368 Rue De Le Bois Road, Gonzales, felony theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Benson, Walter Heath: 43, 519 N. Bullion Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Savage, Heather Richelle: 42, 14318 Braud Road, Gonzales, four counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony theft, three counts simple criminal damage to property, two counts simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, three counts misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/all others.
Oct. 12
Lightfoot, Dre Dante: 22, 915 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, simple burglary/vehicle.
Sanders, Philip Augustus: 40, 17140 La. 44, Lot 13, Prairieville, parole violation, resisting an officer, second-degree battery.
Rodrigue, Da'Naje Lasha: 22, 800 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Weber, Renaldo Antoine: 30, 2842 S. Burnside Ave., 1202, Gonzales, traffic-control signals, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, failure to appear in court.
Oct. 13
Brown, Reginald Dechavin: 45, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, 38, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, second degree battery.
Adams, Donald R.: 61, 127 Virginia St., Paincourtville, disturbing the peace/unlawful assembly/curfew/loitering/vagrancy, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Oct. 14
Maximiliano, Valenti: 40, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Hedden, Neil Nathaniel: 38, 38105 Springwood Ave., Prairieville, two counts of violations of protective orders.
Spell, Donnie W.: 41, 146 Ester Lane, Eunice, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Coleman, Larry: 27, 6009 Grant Road, Napoleonville, failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple burglary/vehicle.
Gautreau, Russell: 36, 13246 Spellman Lambert Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Coleman III, Johnny L.: 21, 401 Fourth St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Guist, Travis R.: 50, 46439 Lessard Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/all others, domestic abuse battery.
Smith-Muniz, Francesca: 26, 12043 Roddy Road, 16, Gonzales, three counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/Jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Westley, Christopher D.: 37, 35038 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Oct. 15
Hernandez, Eugenio: 36, 34710 Weiss Road, Walker, failure to appear in court, driver must be licensed, no seat belt, resisting an officer, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Westley, Christopher D.: 37, 35038 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple battery.
Wells, James B.: 41, 15009 La. 431, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Hue Jr., Dean Edward: 19, 7507 La. 1 S., Belle Rose, probation violation.
Rodrigue, Trevor: 24, 16105 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, parole violation, simple assault, domestic abuse battery.
Wells, Walter: 29, 38434 Bonnieview Road, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation.
Natro, Robert: 37, 320 E. Verna, Gonzales, aggravated battery.
Williams Jr., Hubert: 33, 16354 Keystone Blvd., Prairieville, careless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated.
Ester, Gary Jante: 24, 6610 La. 74, 1506, St. Gabriel, violations of protective orders.
Scott, Dekita Renee: 29, 15325 Wilie Hawkins, Rosedale, principals.
Riedlinger, Kim C.: 50, 13252 Depen St., Gonzales, no motor vehicle insurance, forgery of a motor vehicle inspection certificate, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Oct. 16
Diez, John: 48, 12491 Plantation Creek Drive, Geismar, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Everett, Kolby Sage: 26, 13189 Pecan Lane, St. Amant, cruelty to juveniles.
Buratt, Stephen Michah: 31, 42094 Cannon Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Hover, James F.: 61, 43453 N. Pine Crest St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Ballard, Darren: 59, 6229 I-49 S. Service Road, Opelousas, misdemeanor theft.
Sims Jr., Michael J.: 24, 2214 N. Amelia Ave., Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Braud, Tina Arnold: 43, 38072 Henry Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Oct. 17
Ray, Nicholas; 34, 41151 Dean St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, four counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jones, Calvin: 49, 16211 La. 431, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
McGalliard, Demetrice S.: 35, 616 Third St., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Aguillard, John Wallace: 26, 1115 N. Anita St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Jesus, Avad: 36, 38300 Dogwood St., Gonzales, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.
Oct. 18
Fisher, Andre: 23, 8134 John LeBlanc Blvd., Sorrento, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Gros, Brandy M.: 38, 13085 L Landry Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.