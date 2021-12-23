Northwestern State University in Natchitoches awarded 662 degrees to 656 graduates during fall 2021 commencement exercises with four ceremonies held Dec. 15-16. NSU also awarded 412 degrees to 409 summer 2021 graduates.

It was the first commencement program presided over by Dr. Marcus Jones, who was named NSU’s 20th president in November.

Fall graduates

Denham Springs: Dayna Aucoin, Bachelor of Applied Science; Caitlyn Deal, Bachelor of Arts; Caitlyn Cutrer, Sloane Sepeda, Bachelor of Science; Allison Blackledge, Master of Education

Gonzales: Chelsea Burbank, Harlee Melancon, Bachelor of Applied Science; Zoe Tapp, Bachelor of Arts; Legand Lilly, Ashlyn Marcott, Bachelor of Science; Kristina Gipson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Greenwell Springs: Cheramie Kravitz, Bachelor of Science

Hammond: Donna Bliss, Associate of General Studies; Janae Hanible, Bachelor of Science; Andrea Williams, Master of Arts in Teaching

Livingston: Shelby Cambre, Bachelor of Science

Ponchatoula: Berlashiya Ruffin, Master of Science

Prairieville: Chloe Lambert, Bachelor of Arts; Madeleine Sheets, Bachelor of Science

Pride: Ashlyn Johnson, Bachelor of Science;

St. Francisville: Katie Gray, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Freeman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Zachary: Ashleigh Rains, Bachelor of Science

Summer 2021 graduates

Amite: Jordan Colona, Associate of General Studies

Central: Anna Cattar, Associate of General Studies

Clinton: Jennifer Wilkinson, Associate of General Studies

Denham Springs: Callie Martello, Isabella Matthews, Associate of General Studies; Bryan McIntire, Eva Ruff, Post Baccalaureate Certificate

Geismer: Hope Lukachick, Annie Will, Associate of General Studies

Gonzales: Hannah Tanksley, Associate of General Studies

Greenwell Springs: Natashia Crotwell, Diamond Dixon, Associate of General Studies

Hammond: Jayce Hammond, Justin Sins, Associate of General Studies;

Ponchatoula: Jessica Seals, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Prairieville: Bronston Downing, Katy Verlander, Bachelor of Science; Kaylon Wood, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

St. Amant: Elaina Stuntz, Associate of General Studies; Kristin Prejean, Bachelor of General Studies

St. Francisville: Kayla Hardy, Associate of General Studies, Bachelor of Applied Science

Sorrento: Michael Gravois, Associate of General Studies

