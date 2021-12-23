Northwestern State University in Natchitoches awarded 662 degrees to 656 graduates during fall 2021 commencement exercises with four ceremonies held Dec. 15-16. NSU also awarded 412 degrees to 409 summer 2021 graduates.
It was the first commencement program presided over by Dr. Marcus Jones, who was named NSU’s 20th president in November.
Fall graduates
Denham Springs: Dayna Aucoin, Bachelor of Applied Science; Caitlyn Deal, Bachelor of Arts; Caitlyn Cutrer, Sloane Sepeda, Bachelor of Science; Allison Blackledge, Master of Education
Gonzales: Chelsea Burbank, Harlee Melancon, Bachelor of Applied Science; Zoe Tapp, Bachelor of Arts; Legand Lilly, Ashlyn Marcott, Bachelor of Science; Kristina Gipson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Greenwell Springs: Cheramie Kravitz, Bachelor of Science
Hammond: Donna Bliss, Associate of General Studies; Janae Hanible, Bachelor of Science; Andrea Williams, Master of Arts in Teaching
Livingston: Shelby Cambre, Bachelor of Science
Ponchatoula: Berlashiya Ruffin, Master of Science
Prairieville: Chloe Lambert, Bachelor of Arts; Madeleine Sheets, Bachelor of Science
Pride: Ashlyn Johnson, Bachelor of Science;
St. Francisville: Katie Gray, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Freeman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Zachary: Ashleigh Rains, Bachelor of Science
Summer 2021 graduates
Amite: Jordan Colona, Associate of General Studies
Central: Anna Cattar, Associate of General Studies
Clinton: Jennifer Wilkinson, Associate of General Studies
Denham Springs: Callie Martello, Isabella Matthews, Associate of General Studies; Bryan McIntire, Eva Ruff, Post Baccalaureate Certificate
Geismer: Hope Lukachick, Annie Will, Associate of General Studies
Gonzales: Hannah Tanksley, Associate of General Studies
Greenwell Springs: Natashia Crotwell, Diamond Dixon, Associate of General Studies
Hammond: Jayce Hammond, Justin Sins, Associate of General Studies;
Ponchatoula: Jessica Seals, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Prairieville: Bronston Downing, Katy Verlander, Bachelor of Science; Kaylon Wood, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
St. Amant: Elaina Stuntz, Associate of General Studies; Kristin Prejean, Bachelor of General Studies
St. Francisville: Kayla Hardy, Associate of General Studies, Bachelor of Applied Science
Sorrento: Michael Gravois, Associate of General Studies