Ascension Parish Library calendar is filled with a variety of adult events for Oct. 20-27.
Take a virtual tour on You-Tube of Recollections of Donaldsonville: More Memories from Cy Tortorich.
Tune in to Ascension Parish Library’s YouTube channel at youtube.myAPL.org Oct. 20, for a virtual visit with Vincent “Cy” Tortorich, a native and resident of Donaldsonville. Tortorich, a retired school administrator and business owner, shares more memories of Donaldsonville throughout the years, focusing on WWII, the Sunshine Bridge, Works Progress Administration instituted under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s administration, and more. Recollections of Donaldsonville: More Memories with Cy Tortorich is prerecorded. For more information, call the library at (225) 473-8052 or visit us online at myAPL.org.
Virtual small business seminar
Join Ascension Parish Library at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 for a virtual small business seminar designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business. Presenter Sonia E. Wilson, business consultant with Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College — Baton Rouge, will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea, as well as how to obtain a small business loan. Topics of discussion include: the purpose of developing a feasible business plan; assessing business risks; marketing strategy development; management planning; financial planning; identifying sources of funds for business startups; the do’s and don'ts of borrowing money; the loan application process; and key resources available to get assistance. Advance registration is required for this Zoom webinar brought to you by Ascension Parish Library. To register, visit APL Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com and click on Webinars. An email address is required to register. After registering, you will receive an email with information on how to join the live session. For additional information or assistance, call (225) 647-3955.
Create wooden bead pumpkins
Pumpkin season is officially upon us. Get in the spirit by visiting Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23. Participants will assemble a wooden bead pumpkin using wire and wooden beads. The library will provide all the necessary materials. Designed for adults 18 and older. Registration required. For more information or to register, call (225) 622-3339 or visit us online at myAPL.org.
Learn how to manage work and life tasks more effectively using Google tools. Whether you want to build a budget, create a meeting agenda, or organize your priorities, these best practices will boost your productivity. Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks is a virtual webinar that starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 26. The event co-sponsored the library and a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills grant through the Grow with Google Partner Program and the Public Library Association. Ascension Parish Library recently reached Silver partner status with the Grow with Google Partner Program. Register online at the library's website by clicking on Business Resource Center, found under Services in the navigation bar. Then click on the Grow with Google banner. Once registered, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the webinar, hosted on GoToWebinar. For assistance, call (225) 647-3955.
Lawyers in Libraries
Discover the importance of proper estate planning, successions/probate, and elder law. Join local attorney Linda S. Melancon at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Galvez branch for this informative Lawyers in Libraries workshop. Melancon will teach easy steps to protect assets, ensure future needs are met, and provide peace of mind for family members. Advance registration required. To register for this workshop, call (225) 622-3339. This workshop is brought to you by Ascension Parish Library in partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association and the Louisiana Library Association and is provided through the Lawyers in Libraries program, which is part of a larger LSBA initiative called the Legal Education and Assistance Program.