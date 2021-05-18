The Ascension High School's boys track team ended the season with a runner-up finish at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on the LSU campus.
The Bulldogs scored 62 points and finished behind state champion Ouachita Christian.
There were several outstanding performances by the Bulldogs, including an Outstanding Performer Award for Chase Walker. The junior scored 28 points with first place finishes in the 1600 m, 800 m and a second-place finish in the 3200m.
Distance runner Will Bellina finished second in the 800 to Walker. Top 2023 football prospect Khai Prean finished second in the 200 m and third in the 100m.
J’mond Tapp, who holds offers from LSU and Alabama in football, won the shot put on his last throw, 46-9 feet.
The Bulldogs completed the outdoor track season with a district championship, a runner-up in regionals and their runner-up finish in state. According to coach Timmy Daigle, the Bulldogs finished on a high note and return the majority of the team, the future is bright for sure.
Baseball Notes:
ACHS Jacob Dunn was selected as a member of the West Squad All-Star Baseball team. Dunn, an all-stater and 4-year starter for the Bulldogs, will be attending Baton Rouge Community College on a baseball scholarship. Kael Babin of East Ascension was selected to the East Squad, and he will be attending Hutchinson Community College on a baseball scholarship.