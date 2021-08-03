The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 22-29:
July 22
Ochoa Lua, Jose Antonio: 43497 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 47; simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Hood, Kathryn Michelle: 39459 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; owner to secure registration, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Bourgeois, Garrett Layne: 37503 Provence Pointe Ave., Prairieville; Age: 20; possession of marijuana, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age
Boires, Edin M.: 41496 Danny Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; misrepresentation during booking, aggravated assault
July 23
Robertson, Nicholas: 41076 Garden Court, Gonzales; Age: 18; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Turner, William: 7075 Dogwood St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; Age: 38; expired motor vehicle inspection, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first, registration certificates
Zerangue, Illya Keir: 1131 Franklin Ave., Gretna; Age: 53; parole violation
Bierria, Brandon: 25 Chateau Talbot Drive, Kenner; Age: 29; Theft over $25,000
Alley, Orlan: 42656 Walker Lane, Hammond; Age: unavailable; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Breaux, Chelsey R.: 45225 Paul Road, St. Amant; Age: 19; battery of a dating partner
Hymel, Winton William: 39419 Woodrun Circle, Gonzales; Age: 29; battery of a dating partner
July 24
Cox, Jamal Jeff: 41037 Marchand Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; parole violation, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
July 25
Lavergne, Troy: 15365 La. 73, Prairieville; Age: 43; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Bourg, Jacob: 339 East 2nd St., Larose; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating while intoxicated-third
Morrison, Anthony: 3912 Ozark St., Baton Rouge; Age: 28; driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Castille III, Antoine A.: 41036 Marchand Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Frederic, Stan Lee: Doot Road, St. Amant; Age: 41; parole violation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
July 26
Rodriguez, Jesse: 15840 Varnado Road, Walker; Age: 38; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Bizette, Chad Robert: 18282 La. 22, Livingston; Age: 48; owner to secure registration, driver must be licensed, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Tyler, Timothy Bryce: 10888 Buddy Ellis, Denham Springs; Age: 45; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Mills, Kaliyah: address unavailable; Age: 18; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, simple burglary (vehicle)
Brown, Gerrad: 7960 Keel Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 18; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, simple burglary (vehicle)
Rogers, Trayvon: 8835 GSRI Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 20; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, simple burglary (vehicle)
Bourgeois, Jessica C.: 20412 Hoo Shoo Too Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Bradford, William Scott: 40349 Old Hickory Drive, Gonzales; Age: 56; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
July 27
Stevens, Christopher Ryan: 12402 Ruth Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin
Casso, Cori Clayton: 18329 Magnolia Oaks Drive, Prairieville; Age: 44; unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Smith, Alexandria Martin: 39123 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery; child endangerment, second degree murder/attempt
July 28
Stratton, Trace Ashten: 7140 Tip Top St., Baton Rouge; Age: 28; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, domestic abuse battery
Berteau, Sarah: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 39; two counts violations of protective orders, resisting an officer
July 29
Collins, Anthony Ray: 411 W. Bluebird St., Gonzales; Age: 51; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, vehicle approaching or entering intersection, operating while intoxicated-first