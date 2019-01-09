LSU announced its December honors lists.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll.
Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
Fall 2018 Dean's List
College of Agriculture
Meredith Claire Giles, Prairieville; Ethan H. Kraemer, Prairieville; Megan Elizabeth Leboeuf, Gonzales; Anna Elizabeth Lewis, Gonzales; Meghan E. Melugin, Gonzales; Cameron James Roig, Gonzales; Eden M. Schexnayder, Donaldsonville; and Caroline E. Tousinau, Prairieville.
College of Art & Design
Caleb Michael Bourque, Gonzales; Zyzenti Trailie Brito, Gonzales; Paige Madison Ellis, Prairieville; Brooke A. Saltus, Prairieville; Emilie B. Schwing, Geismar; Dallas Adele Spears, Prairieville; Alyssa D. Strickland, Prairieville; Aysia Railynn Thomas, Gonzales; Landry Nicole West, Prairieville; and Jamie H. Wilson, Prairieville.
College of Engineering
Melvin P. Argrave IV, Prairieville; Nawaf Nidal Awad, Prairieville; Garrett T. Barton, Prairieville; Amber Diana Blanchard, Donaldsonville; Chase Anthony Collier, Prairieville; William Cotten, Prairieville; Collins JeffreyJohn Daigle, Prairieville; Santiago J. Diaz, Prairieville; Adam Michael Diez, Gonzales; Sean Joseph Fekete, Gonzales; Peyton Thomas Joffrion, Donaldsonville; Edward P. Krass IV, Prairieville; Rylee P. Langlois, Saint Amant; Trey David Poirrier, Geismar; Zoie Elizabeth Rhodes, Prairieville; Madelin Shelby Smith, Prairieville; Dylan Stephens, Sorrento; Nicholas Thienbao Tran, Geismar; and Nam H. Vu, Prairieville.
College of Human Sciences & Education
Allyson Brianna Cambre, Gonzales; Deshae S. Campbell, Gonzales; Mallory R. Carpenter, Gonzales; Audrey Elizabeth Clarke, Prairieville; Kirsten Leigh Despino, Saint Amant; Mary Christina Elfert, Geismar; Haleigh Nicole Giglio, Prairieville; Brooke A. Holley, Gonzales; Dari Amanda Johnson, Gonzales; Alicia Kathleen Lejeune, Gonzales; Jolee Renee Parr, Gonzales; Mckenzie Layne Tucker-Gosnell, Prairieville; and Samuel T. Ward, Prairieville.
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Michael Joseph Austin, Gonzales; Madyson J. Bleakley, Prairieville; Victoria Dianne Buquet, Prairieville; Breanna N. Burd, Prairieville; Rhania Donice Carter, Darrow; Emily Claire Christian, Saint Amant; Hannah Elizabeth Cleveland, Prairieville; Daria Denise Coleman, Prairieville; Erika Ann Conway, Sorrento; Morenike Erinkitola, Prairieville; Emily Catherine Fields, Gonzales; Cole Gaudin, Gonzales; Borjius Jerome Guient Jr, Gonzales; Amber D. McKinney, Donaldsonville; Jacob Alexander Merritt, Geismar; Donna L. Peterson, Saint Amant; Hannah Nicole Richards, Sorrento; Dylan William Richie, Prairieville; Hayden Elizabeth Rigby, Prairieville; Dominique Danielle Shingles, Prairieville; John Michael Talley III, Prairieville; Hannah Marie Viso, Gonzales; Jena Michelle Vizzini, Gonzales; Jakob Stuart Ward, Prairieville; Charlotte Rene Wellman, Prairieville; Jordan Alana Zahr, Prairieville; and Jordan Anthony Zuppardo, Gonzales.
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Georgia Rose Clement, Gonzales; Gracie L. Clement, Prairieville; Robert Louis Cobden, Geismar; Connor Alan McElwee, Prairieville; Matthew Sherwood Millet, Prairieville; Phillip Joseph Moran, Saint Amant; Thomas M. Vercher, Saint Amant; Damian Rex Wellman, Prairieville
College of Science
Ethan Christopher Burnett, Gonzales; Brooke Emily Hillman, Prairieville; Lauren K. Little, Prairieville; Maria Lomnicka, Prairieville; Lindsay Grace Miller, Geismar; Brielle Marie Moreau, Prairieville; Ivan Dinh Nguyen, Prairieville; Aniko A. Nowakowski, Gonzales; and Karli Sassone, Prairieville.
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Breezy Lynne Berteau, Prairieville; Jeanne Bronier Boyce, Gonzales; Alaina R. Caballero, Donaldsonville; Juan C. Davila, Gonzales; Catherine Elise Dubuc, Gonzales; Cole D. Faucheux, Gonzales; Reily Lauren Hill, Gonzales; Sean Wenchai Hughes, Gonzales; Stefanos Miguel Kafkallides, Prairieville; Hayley Elizabeth King, Prairieville; Charity Shay Lee, Prairieville; Hannah E. Moran, Prairieville; Hope Elaine Passman, Prairieville; Joanna M. Paz, Prairieville; Ryan Robert Redmond, Prairieville; Michael Christian Snow, Prairieville; Jack M. Spriggs, Prairieville; Katelyn Ashley Thibodeaux, Prairieville; Kayla Elizabeth Tripode, Donaldsonville; and Kayla LeAnn Weigel, Prairieville.
Manship School of Mass Communication
Olivia Renee Boudreaux, Saint Amant; Diana Carolina Carmona, Prairieville; Emily Rae Millet, Gonzales; Briley Lynn Slaton, Prairieville; and Allison Paige Smith, Geismar.
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Jahmecia Jade Beasley, Gonzales; Miranda E. Duhon, Saint Amant; Tivon Mikhail Eugene, Gonzales; Sarah Renee Johnson, Prairieville; Sarah Katherine Labat, Gonzales; Natalie Shea Marse, Prairieville; Kashmila Saeed, Prairieville; and Nicholas C. Weber, Prairieville.
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jordan Marie Beaubouef, Gonzales; Brianna Taelor Beck, Prairieville; Keith Leonard Beckmann, Gonzales; Lillian Jade Blanchard, Prairieville; Hannah Blum, Prairieville; Thomas Brignac, Prairieville; Casey Butler, Gonzales; Angelina Patricia Cantelli, Prairieville; Catherine Beatrice Carpenter, Saint Amant; Jonothan Patrick Chappell, Gonzales; Erynn Grace Christopherson, Gonzales; Kenli R. Conyers, Saint Amant; Shannon Katherine Coulon, Prairieville; Sarah Elizabeth Delhaye, Saint Amant; Danielle Monique Dugas, Prairieville; Tristan Seattle Evans, Geismar; Demetria Chardae Fountain, Prairieville; Thomas Michael Gaspard, Prairieville; Carsyn Ann Guitrau, Saint Amant; Collin James Harris, Saint Amant; Thomas Clancy Hidalgo, Prairieville; Colton Wallace Jordan, Prairieville; Adam Emile Kardorff, Prairieville; Diana M. Khaled, Prairieville; Sarah E. Lawrence, Prairieville; Caitlyn E. Little, Saint Amant; Jacob Edward Little, Gonzales; Cassie Christine Louque, Geismar; Landon David Louque, Geismar; Connor John McCarthy, Gonzales; Sydney Margaret McGovern, Prairieville; Dorian Claudiu Mocanu, Prairieville; Brock Anthony Nolan, Gonzales; Joshua John Nowakowski, Gonzales; Emily Rae Robnik, Prairieville; Lindsey Rae Sassone, Prairieville; Lindsey Helen Settoon, Gonzales; Lauren Elizabeth Simoneaux, Geismar; William Stark, Prairieville; Emily Grace Taylor, Prairieville; Christine Nam-Phuong Tran, Geismar; Carlie Turk, Prairieville; Carinne Elizabeth Tyrrell, Prairieville; and Peyton Edward Wax, Prairieville.
President's Honor Roll
College of Agriculture
McKenzi Babin, Gonzales; Madison A. Marquette, Donaldsonville; Gwyneth P. Miller, Gonzales; Sarah Patterson, Prairieville; and Maci A. Schexnayder, Donaldsonville.
College of Art and Design
Katherine Marie Hightower, Prairieville; Madelaine Kobe, Gonzales; and Mary Jane Lukachick, Geismar.
College of Engineering
Mohammad Nidal Awad, Prairieville; Giuliano E.M. Campesi, Prairieville; Matthew Joseph McCoy, Prairieville; and Emily Ann Patterson, Prairieville.
College of Human Sciences & Education
Christina Celine Bourgeois, Gonzales; Hannah Chauvin, Prairieville; Katie Alise Cloud, Prairieville; Caroline A. Lecoq, Gonzales; Lyric Haileigh Poston, Gonzales; and Emily Theresa Villa, Donaldsonville.
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jonathan Ryan Baker, Gonzales; Molly A. Connor, Gonzales; Jennie Marie Delatte, Prairieville; Remi M. Ducote, Gonzales; Madison Brooke Gaines, Prairieville; David Joseph Kelley, Geismar; Marlie Jane Lynch, Saint Amant; Jordan Christopher Marcell Geismar; and Cailah Ginger McKey, Prairieville.
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Jesse John Bateman, Saint Amant; Ryan David Bourque, Geismar; Harrison D. Dollar, Gonzales; and Kaitlyn Nicole Nassar, Prairieville.
College of Science
Malynn C Bateman, Prairieville; Ashton Joseph Bourgeois, Gonzales; Matthew Ngoc-Nam Tran Geismar; Dzmitry Vaido, Prairieville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Caroline Elise Campagna, Prairieville; Colin James Daigle, Prairieville; Jeffrey P. Simon, Gonzales; and Mingjia Zheng.
University College Center for Advising & Counseling
Kristina Delaune, Prairieville; and Truvie Ficklin, Gonzales.
University College Center for Freshman Year
Nicholas John Anderson, Gonzales; Richard E. Barden, Gonzales; Tate Walter Broussard, Prairieville; Andrew Thomas Cedel, Prairieville; Lauren Marie Delhaye, Saint Amant; Liam Heath Evans Geismar; Katelyn E. Gill, Prairieville; Colin J. Landry, Prairieville; Stephen P. Leblanc, Prairieville; Jacob P. Marchand, Gonzales; Lily T. Nguyen, Prairieville; Blaire C. Peterson, Saint Amant; Joshua Michael Poirrier, Gonzales; Azha Scott-LeBlanc, Darrow; Dylan Spedale, Geismar; and Michaela G. Speligene, Gonzales.