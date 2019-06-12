Tickets are on sale for the Arc of East Ascension's Dancing for a Cause event set for July 13 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center 4-H Building.
The event, which features locals showing off their dancing moves, raises money for the Arc of East Ascension. The nonprofit agency's vision is to "see a future for people with disabilities that is all-inclusive and ensures a quality of life through education, employment, family/community involvement, housing, recreation and access to services," according to the agency's website.
The agency, led by executive director Dr. Elizabeth Fussell, offers day services and supported employment as well as respite services and supported independent living.
The nonprofit is dedicated to providing the highest standards in service for people with developmental disabilities and the elderly throughout the area.
To pay for services provided to people with disabilities, the nonprofit holds an annual fundraiser based off the popular TV show, Dancing with the Stars. During the show, local business people and community leaders are partnered with dancing professionals.
Dancing this year will be:
Megan Martinez Babin, assistant administrator at Francois Bend Senior Living. Her dancing partner will be Leonard Augustus Jr.
Andres "Andi" Carrol, owner of Reform Fitness. She'll be dancing with Dewight Bell.
Rick Dickmyer, plant manager at Hexion. Jerisse Grantham will be his dance partner.
Barker Dirmann, president and the Ascension Chamber of Commerce. He'll be dancing with Hannah Hinson.
Hope Guedry, owner of Boot Camp Code Pink. Leonard Augustus Jr. will be her dance partner.
Dr. Samantha Gulino, pediatrician and part owner of Magnolia Pediatrics. Le'Brian Patrick will serve as her dance partner.
Murphy Paul, chief of police for East Baton Rouge Parish. Kris Cangelosi will be his dance partner.
Joel Robert, owner of My Self Storage and part owner of The Cabin, Coffee House and The Village. His partner will be Joanne Chrutz.
Rachel Vallot, branch manager of Pelican State Credit Union. Van Vo will be her dancing partner.
Elizabeth Vowell, news anchor for WAFB-TV. Le'Brian Patrick will serve as her dancing partner.
For tickets, $30 in advance and $40 at the door, call (225) 621-2005 or email sharon.morris@thearchea.org.
To vote for your favorite dancer before the contest, visit www.DancingForaCuase.net.