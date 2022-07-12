After serving as Miss Gonzales Jambalaya for three years, Tara Babin finally passed her crown to her successor during a June pageant.
Babin, who was crowned the 2019 Miss Jambalaya Queen, represented the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival and the city for 1,099 days after the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled. She finally got to reign over the annual Jambalaya Festival on Memorial Day weekend.
The new Miss Gonzales Jambalaya is Ava Savoy, a 19-year-old Southeastern Louisiana University student from St. Amant.
Also crowned was Paisley Brassette-Whiddon, the 2022 Teen Gonzales Jambalaya Queen. The 16-year-old attends St. Amant High School and is a member of the Gatorettes dance team.