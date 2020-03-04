The monthly USDA Catholic Charities Food for Seniors distribution of 40-pound boxes of commodities will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St., Donaldsonville; and from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the parking lot of the Avila Catholic Church food pantry, 1022 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales.
Seniors must be at least 60 years old and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana ID and income documentation and try to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. For information, call (800) 522-3333.