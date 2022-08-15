The National School Public Relations Association presented four awards to Ascension Parish public schools recently in the category of publications and digital media.
The school system received an Award of Merit for the new district website, ascensionschools.org; an Award of Merit for the HIRE Education video; an honorable mention for the By the Numbers (Quick Facts) infographic; and an honorable mention for the District Commitments infographic.
Ascension's Public Information Office has earned 11 national communications awards in the past seven years including the association's top award, the Gold Medallion in 2017, and the Golden Achievement award in 2021.
"Our Public Information Office continues to make an essential contribution to the work we do with students and has a huge impact on culture and morale," said Superintendent David Alexander. "These talented communication experts design innovative ways to ensure that all stakeholders have access to clear and essential information, promote and showcase the talents of staff and students, contribute to recruiting efforts, provide opportunities for students to experience public relations work, and assist in gathering feedback from all stakeholders so that input can be considered for decision making.
"This is just a short list of the many things this piece of our organization pursues each day. The NSPRA recognition is well deserved and affirms the spirit of excellence that is at the core of our work throughout Ascension Public Schools."
AscensionSchools.org
In the 2021-22 school year, Ascension's Public Information Office worked in partnership with the information technology department to completely redesign the district website. Led by digital media coordinator Danielle Evans, the project included the work of webmasters from all schools and district departments. The newly designed website, powered by Finalsite, features a streamlined menu, school-branded webpages, pop-up messages for important communications like school closures, staff directories and premium translation.
The award-winning design includes subtle movement and integrates the district's branding in a responsive layout. The design is intentionally free-flowing to stand out from typical stacked, or boxed, website designs.
HIRE Education video
The HIRE Education video was released in January and was part of the system's efforts to increase awareness of career and technical education pathways. Conceptualized by career and technical education supervisor Ronda Matthews, public information officer Jackie Tisdell and communications consultant Delia Taylor, the video captures high school students enrolled in their career pathway programs, specifically culinary, welding, pipe fitting, medical services, multimedia production, drone piloting and construction.
Video production was executed by Brave New Television, which includes professional narration and graphics that highlight the salary potential for corresponding jobs.
By The Numbers
The By The Numbers infographic was developed for the district's annual ASCEND magazine. Its purpose was to graphically display the various statistics about the school district in a two-page spread. Designed by digital media coordinator Danielle Evans, By The Numbers contains many different pieces of information from student enrollment and achievement to funding and operations statistics.
District Commitments
The vision and work of district and building level leaders, District Commitments is part of Ascension's strategic planning efforts. Digital media coordinator Danielle Evans was tasked with designing a one-page infographic that encompassed the vision in an easy-to-read format. The design is centered around a young student in graduate regalia, which connects to the imagery of the district's Portrait of a Graduate.