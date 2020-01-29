At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List.

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better and to be included on the President’s List, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better. Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

Ascension Parish

Arts

Dean's List: Daisy Guidry, Chance LeBlanc

President's List: Emily Russell, Erik Viator

Business Administration

Dean's List: Nicholas Battaglia, Sarah Mistretta, Sierra Sager

President's List: Lindsey Oxford

Education

Dean's List: Jack Douglas, Brayden Lawless, Chloe LeBlanc, Kayla McKee, Amber Pearson, Kayla White

President's List: Jade Furl, Joseph Smith

Engineering

President's List: Jordan Smith, ,Joshua Worley

Dean's List: Rebecca Weir

Liberal Arts

President's List: Olivia Arceneaux, Lexie Babin, Tayler Barbay, Kaci Breaux, Owen Chartier, Maria DeRoche, Caitlyn Guitrau, Esa Haddad, Meagan Luquette, Corinne Salter, Jordan Slater

Dean's List

Ally Bordelon, Carly Gautreau, Angelle Kaltakjian, Caitlyn Kelly, Elizabeth Latino, Abigail Lowery, Jacqueline Mayeaux, Ethan Stutzman, Cheramie Wagoner, Jerrod Welton

Nursing & Allied Health Professions

Dean's List: Kyndall Barnes, Julia LeBlanc, Natalie Louque, Danielle Marcantel, Julia Ripp, Mikayla Timmons, Hailey Vicknair

President's List: Emma Tooraen

Sciences

Dean's List: Abbey Barbay, Hunter Ordeneaux

President's List: Sarah Guedry, Rodney Harris, Alyssa Johnson, Trevor Karl

University College

President's List: Ryan Stelly

