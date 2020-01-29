At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List.
To be included on the Dean’s List, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better and to be included on the President’s List, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better. Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
Ascension Parish
Arts
Dean's List: Daisy Guidry, Chance LeBlanc
President's List: Emily Russell, Erik Viator
Business Administration
Dean's List: Nicholas Battaglia, Sarah Mistretta, Sierra Sager
President's List: Lindsey Oxford
Education
Dean's List: Jack Douglas, Brayden Lawless, Chloe LeBlanc, Kayla McKee, Amber Pearson, Kayla White
President's List: Jade Furl, Joseph Smith
Engineering
President's List: Jordan Smith, ,Joshua Worley
Dean's List: Rebecca Weir
Liberal Arts
President's List: Olivia Arceneaux, Lexie Babin, Tayler Barbay, Kaci Breaux, Owen Chartier, Maria DeRoche, Caitlyn Guitrau, Esa Haddad, Meagan Luquette, Corinne Salter, Jordan Slater
Dean's List
Ally Bordelon, Carly Gautreau, Angelle Kaltakjian, Caitlyn Kelly, Elizabeth Latino, Abigail Lowery, Jacqueline Mayeaux, Ethan Stutzman, Cheramie Wagoner, Jerrod Welton
Nursing & Allied Health Professions
Dean's List: Kyndall Barnes, Julia LeBlanc, Natalie Louque, Danielle Marcantel, Julia Ripp, Mikayla Timmons, Hailey Vicknair
President's List: Emma Tooraen
Sciences
Dean's List: Abbey Barbay, Hunter Ordeneaux
President's List: Sarah Guedry, Rodney Harris, Alyssa Johnson, Trevor Karl
University College
President's List: Ryan Stelly