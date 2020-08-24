IMG_0692.jpg

Four years after the Gonzales Veterans of Foreign Wars Gonzales chapter lost its building to floods, VFW members, parish leaders and other gathered Aug 17 to break ground on a new building on Churchpoint Road. It took four years to raise enough money to rebuild on the same spot of the old structure, which was used for community functions, VFW meetings, bingo and other events.

 Provided photo

