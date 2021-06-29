Ascension Catholic will field a cross-country team filled with experienced seniors and some newcomers that will provide depth.
“We finished third behind at the state meet behind Country Day and Ouachita Christian, we return our entire team plus some newcomers, very excited about this season,” said coach Timmy Daigle.
Leading the way will be seniors Chase Walker (runner-up last year), Will Bellini (Top 10 finish last season) and Andrew Bright (12th last season). Walker is heading into his senior year after winning MVP honors in the distance races during the spring track season. Bellini was the 800m runner-up in the spring and is poised for a strong senior campaign. Bright is looking to improve his times that were in the 17-minute range last season.
“Our top three are very talented and they have a chance to finish strong in 1A, they are all talented enough to run at the collegiate level, their leadership is strong,” Daigle said.
Teams are allowed to enter seven runners at state and the top five scores validate the total team scoring so the Bulldogs will be looking for 4-5 more runners step up.
Sophomore Noah Giroir and freshmen Andrew Landry ran last season, they will be in the running for the top times after the top three runners. Newcomer Aiden Crochet, a freshman, continues to improve each day. Senior Kade Schexnayder, a track athlete, will be running this fall and should provide depth and make a difference this season. Eighth grader Christopher Anthens ran last season and provides toughness and depth. Senior Louie Viallon is back and will bring experience to the team.
The Bulldogs won state titles from 2011-2014 under coach Rocky Capello, the tradition is there, the team is very aware.
“The boys know the tradition of this program and they want to bring home another state championship to put in the trophy case,” Daigle said.
The top teams returning are again, Country Day and Ouachita Christian. “We have a chance to have three Top 10 finishers plus placing some more runners to help our scoring, we have to continue to finish our workouts all summer, we have a chance to bring a championship back to AC,” Daigle said.
The girls’ team has had success in the past, but the numbers have been down the last few seasons. "We are trying to grow our girls’ team back to where we were a few years back, happy to have a few high school girls and some talented middle school runners,” Daigle said.
Sophomore Camryn Castrogovannie, a softball player, will be running this fall along with incoming freshmen Morgan St. Amant. Middle school runners include Ava Schexnayder, Baylee Dunn, Ansley Bright and Gracie Brandt. The Lady Bulldogs won titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016.