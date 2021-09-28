Ascension 4-H member Rachel Stewart, president of the Wiggles and Wags dog project club, recently solicited donations from local businesses.
Both the Cato Plus and Cato Jr. Miss stores in Gonzales gave her a donation of $100 each earmarked for CARA's House, the parish animal shelter. Rachel, 17, is a senior at St. Amant High School.
The Cato Corporation has several Cato clothing stores in the surrounding area and has a grassroots program that encourages each store to get involved in local organizations.