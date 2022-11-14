Ascension Catholic and Lincoln Prep were scoreless with 8:01 left in the second quarter Friday, then an explosion happened. The Bulldogs exploded for 36 points and cruised to a 49-6 opening round playoff victory.
ACHS (9-2) will travel to No. 7 Riverside (9-1) Friday.
Quarterback Bryce Leonard surpassed 2,000 passing yards when he hooked up with wide receiver Layton Melancon for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 8:01 left in the second quarter.
On the next possession, linebacker Noah Robicheaux forced a fumble by stripping quarterback Bralyn Mayfield. The ball was picked up by Mace Melancon and returned 25 yards for a touchdown.
Running backs Chad Elzy (2) and Casey Mays (1) added touchdowns to stretch the Bulldogs lead.
Elzy added a 30-yard interception return to stretch the lead to 36-0 with 2 minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Bulldog defense harassed the Panthers the entire night led by Robicheaux (11 tackles), Patrick Cancienne (9 tackles), Brooks Leonard (9 tackles) and Melancon (7 tackles).
Defensive back Demarcus Gant added an interception for the Bulldogs.
Lincoln Prep got on the board early in the fourth quarter when Mayfield connected with Brandon Heard. ACHS would add a 3-yard touchdown by Jacob Latino for the final tally.
Leonard finished 11-16 for 130 yards and a touchdown. Layton Melancon had a big night with three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Gregoire led in rushing with 57 yards, followed by Elzy with 32 yards.
The Bulldogs now turn their focus to a road trip at Riverside, a very tough opponent. The Rebels are led by running back Elijah Davis. Davis has 2,000 rushing and is a verbal commitment to UL Lafayette. The Rebels have other weapons in Cade Middleton, Scott White, Emmanuel Franklin and QB Luke Hymel.
Parish Playoff Results:
Dutchtown (7-3) 42, Parkway 8
Next: at Destrehan
East Ascension (6-5) 37, West Ouachita 0
Next: at Neville
Zachary 42, St. Amant 7