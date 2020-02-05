Valentine activity for kids
The River Region Art Association is getting ready for Valentine’s Day with a kid’s activity on Saturday.
Red hearts and valentine creativity will be the theme for this art project. The activity, which costs $15 per child, is from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids aged 6 – 12 are welcome.
Registration forms can be found on the River Region Art Association FaceBook and website pages: rraa@riverregionartassociation.org and www.riverregionartassociation.org. Registration forms are available at the River Region Art Association Depot Art Gallery, at 320 E. Ascension St, Suite C, Gonzales.
For information, call the Depot Art Gallery at (225) 644-8496 for more information.
February food distribution dates set
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in conjunction with the Parish of Ascension’s Health Unit will be holding quarterly distributions of commodities in Ascension Parish.
Distribution will be Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St., in Donaldsonville. The next distribution will be Feb. 12 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on St. Landry Road, Gonzales, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The commodities program is a federal program that makes donated foods available to emergency feeding organizations that provide food staples to qualified people and families to relieve situations of emergency distress.
The monthly USDA Catholic Charities Food for Seniors 40-pound box of commodity for Ascension parish will be distributed in Donaldsonville at the Lemann Memorial Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and in Gonzales at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Distribution time is 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at both locations.
Seniors must be at least 60 years old and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana ID and income documentation and try to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. Call (800) 522-3333 for information.
Honoring Vietnam veterans
Mark your calendar for the 4 p.m. March 24 program at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville honoring Vietnam veterans.
Retired Master Sgt. Tanya Whitney will conduct the ceremony. Pins will be presented to the veterans and spouses of deceased veterans at the cemetery. They will also be able to sign up to have a certificate of honor mailed to them. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required.
To RSVP for the program, call the library at (225) 473-8052.