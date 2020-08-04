The annual Arc of East Ascension's Dancing For A Cause fundraiser event is going virtual, and needs dancers.
"The Arc is hopeful that our community will support this virtual effort to ensure that Ascension Parish’s most vulnerable residents will continue to receive the care that they need and deserve," event organizer Sharon Morris said in a news release.
For the first time, the Arc of Ascension is accepting virtual submissions of adults, children, grandchildren, co-workers and friends to contribute to the cause. Deadline to register is Aug. 10.
Participants will be required to make a $25 donation and submit a 30-45 second video flaunting their best dance moves. Videos do not need to be professionally choreographed or feature technical dancing.
"Get creative and have fun with your choice of song, costume and location, while remembering to keep it family-friendly," Morris said. "This is also a great opportunity for businesses to advertise and increase their exposure. This will be your chance to lace up your boogie shoes and help The Arc of East Ascension fulfill its mission to enrich the lives of those with disabilities."
The videos will be posted on Baton Rouge Parents Magazine website for the community to vote for their favorite dance group or couple. Each vote will require a $10 donation.
"Submitting your 30-45 second video will allow you and your social bubble the opportunity to be a part of this 2020 historical event and generate much needed funds for our Arc," said Arc board President Pamela Hughes. "Ms. Sharon and her team are working diligently to make this event fun and memorable. Support the Arc of East Ascension’s virtual Dancing for a Cause fundraiser — it will be a favorite forever memory for you and your social bubble."
Call Morris at (225) 621-2005 or email sharon.morris@thearcea.org for questions and submissions.