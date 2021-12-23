As the rain fell, twins Torrence and Thurman Thomas, who perform as Bros Fresh, and 4Skyz da Limit's Shayla Washington joined forces with volunteers to serve hot meals, distribute food boxes and gift cards and hand out Christmas gifts Dec. 11 for the third annual Mystery Christmas Box project in Gonzales Municipal Park.
More than 200 cars drove through to pick up meals for more than 400 people. The brothers, who live in Austin, Texas, and Ascension Parish, are entreneurers, entertainers and run Tankproof, a nonprofit they started to provide free swim lessons to children.
They said the event was made possible thanks to the generosity of dozens of sponsors and volunteers willing to make sure area families had a merry Christmas and happy holiday season.