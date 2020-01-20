GONZALES — At the Sawgrass Point apartment complex on South Veterans Boulevard in Gonzales, residents can find all the complimentary wrapping paper, gift bags and tape they need in the property's gift-wrapping room.

At the Legacy 2020 apartment complex across the street, folks can relax around a large communal fire pit, while they grill outdoors and watch large-screen TV.

The two apartment complexes in Gonzales are the first of their kind to be built in the city under zoning rules that allow a higher number of units per acre than in the past, but demand ample amenities for residents to ensure a quality property in the city.

"It's a trade-off," said Frank Cagnolatti, chairman of the Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission. "We found that in other parts of the country, when cities went to higher densities for apartments, they required all these amenities to make sure it was going to be nice."

In 2016, Gonzales added several new zoning options, including one for multi-family apartment complexes that allows up to 25 units per acre. The previous limit had been 10 units per acre.

Developers can choose from a menu of amenities, provided in the zoning ordinance, to offer residents.

"We realized the density we were allowing inside the city was not like that of the surrounding areas," Cagnolatti said. "We found out we were missing out on some developments."

The 212-unit Legacy 2020, where move-ins began last April, was developed by Brownstone Ventures of Houston and was 54 percent leased in mid-January, according to staff.

The 272-unit Sawgrass Point apartments, where renters began moving in a few months later, in July, was developed by Bearing Point Properties of Baton Rouge. In mid-January, it was 42 percent leased.

Each property sits on approximately 13 acres; the land for the projects was purchased from the Montan Landco corporation that's held by members of the family that also owns the Price LeBlanc automobile dealerships.

The apartment developers said their projects fill a need in the Gonzales residential market.

"With all the industrial plants being built in the area and all these jobs coming into the area, there was a need for new housing," said Jeremy Mears, with Brownstone Ventures, developer of the Legacy 2020 apartments.

"There's demand for Class A developments, the highest-end apartments you can build," he said.

Each apartment complex offers its own variation of large outdoor areas for grilling, TV-watching, lounging and swimming.

"The residents here know each other, the networking here is wonderful," said Amanda Clavier, the community manager for the Legacy 2020, which, by the way, offers custom gift wrapping for its residents.

Both complexes also offer 24-hour gyms and lease townhouse units each with an attached garage.

The apartment complexes are also pet-friendly. Legacy 2020 has a dog park and dog-washing station. Sawgrass Point will have a dog park and self-service dog grooming salon in the future, along with a car-washing station and a community ice machine.

"The community really sells itself. It's all about the experience," said Tiffany Bennett, community manager at Sawgrass Point.

"As a company, we focus hard on residential conveniences and residential amenities that folks are really going to use," said Deane Bryson with Bearing Point Properties, developer of Sawgrass Point.

Monthly rates for apartment leases range from $1,080 up to $1,770 at Sawgrass Point and from $1,315 to $1,975 at Legacy. That highest rate at Legacy is for townhomes with two-car garages, said community manager Clavier.

Gonzales has several more traditional apartment complexes as well as the pet-friendly Village at Fountain Lake that's already been offering amenities like garages, a fitness center and a car care center on-site.

Rents at long-established properties in the city range from about $700-per-month for one bedrooms to about $1,300 for three-bedrooms.

The new, larger-scaled apartment complexes made possible by the city's new multi-family zoning option will add to the mix, officials said.

The zoning changes followed the city's adoption in 2015 of its new master plan, developed with the help of the Baton Rouge-based Center for Planning Excellence.

"The city said you can have higher density if you provide amenities in exchange," City Engineer Jackie Baumann said. "These two sites are proof that good planning provides a good product."