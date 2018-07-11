Ascension public schools introduced two new assistant principals at the Ascension Parish School Board’s June 19 meeting.
“We have a pipeline of teacher leaders who are ready to take on a new role of not only leading students but also beginning to lead and develop, support and serve adults in our school system as assistant principals," Superintendent David Alexander said. "We congratulate Kim Ammons and Erin Esneault on their new roles and look forward to seeing all they accomplish."
Ammons, of Prairieville, is the new assistant principal at Prairieville Primary School. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans, an alternative certification in elementary education from the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Her experience includes five years as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Lowery Elementary, three years as a mentor teacher and the past three years as a teacher coach at Prairieville Primary.
Esneault, born and raised in Ascension, is the new assistant principal at Central Primary School. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from LSU and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern.
Her experience includes three years teaching second and fourth grade at Dutchtown Primary, five years teaching first and fourth grade at Spanish Lake Primary and most recently as a teacher, mentor teacher and master teacher at Donaldsonville Primary.