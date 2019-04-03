Vietnam War veterans and their families were recognized for their military service Saturday during an emotional first Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony in the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park.
Around 150 people attended the event, which included speakers and a lapel pin ceremony.
Tanya Whitney, chairwoman of the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Committee, said the ceremony was several years in the making.
“We knew we wanted to recognize the ones who are no longer with us, but also the ones who are still here,” Whitney said. “We want to show them, ‘yes, we do care’ and ‘yes, it’s 40 years too late,’ but we want to be here for the veterans.”
“I was just a kid during the Vietnam War,” said Whitney, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. “I saw what they had to go through, and those veterans never got the bells and whistles of thank-you parades. For me, the ceremony is a way of showing our thanks.”
Richard O’Brien, a member of the U.S. Navy who served in Cambodia, was the guest speaker. O’Brien is the appointed Military Order of the Purple Heart for the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.
“World War II was known as the ‘Greatest Generation,’ the Korean War was called the ‘Forgotten War’ while the Vietnam War was the most unpopular war of all times,” O’Brien said. “Our job was to carry out the orders given to us and some of us may not have agreed with the orders, but our goal was to first get our buddies home and the other was to get ourselves home.
“When we came home, we were cursed at, spit on, called names and ignored altogether. There were no ‘thank-you’ or offers of help to settle back into our families.”
For Vietnam veteran Louis Babin, of Gonzales, the ceremony felt like a real welcome-home event.
Babin served in Long Binh, Vietnam from 1970 to 1971 and helped take care of equipment used throughout Vietnam.
“Being from Louisiana, but going home after the war to California, it’s just different here,” Babin said. “Today was nice and over there in California we were never noticed. And when we were, we were treated badly. I think I blocked a lot of it out.”
Daryl “Santa” Molliere, a veteran from St. Amant, attended the ceremony to honor those who served in the Vietnam War.
“Thank God the veterans who attended here today made it home,” Molliere said. “It’s about time they were showed appreciation. While those of us in later wars didn’t have to go through what the Vietnam vets went through, we thank them for what they did for all of us.”
Molliere is part of the newly-formed Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. One of the goals of the association is to raise money for Vietnam veterans.
President Barack Obama designated a commemorative period to recognize the Vietnam War to run from Memorial Day 2012 through Veterans Day of 2025. In 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.