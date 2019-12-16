The party was in full swing at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Although most of the children enjoying pizza and cake usually see each other in the summer and wearing swimsuits, on party day it’s nippy outside, and attendees and family members are greeted in coats and hats.
The Christmas tree in the Ascension Parish Library's Gonzales branch on Dec. 7 was smothered in wrapped and unwrapped toys, and the children looked them over with mouths agape while awaiting Santa Claus’ visit.
It’s all thanks to Tank Proof and its many donors and volunteers – especially two young men who just happen to be twins, Torrence and Thurman Thomas, 29, who live in Gonzales. The brothers attended Dutchtown High School and Southern University and grew up Geismar.
Although they are professional musicians and artists at heart, a few years ago they formed Tank Proof, a charitable organization giving back to children in the community.
Because a high percent of African American children do not know how to swim, the men worked in tandem with Crawfish Aquatics to get the ball rolling. If children wanted to swim, the program took them. Donors helped offset the costs of the program, and the group sells T-shirts to help fund the program. Over a hundred usually sign up.
After the swimming program became such a hit, the brothers reached out to see what other issues needed addressing the community year round. This month’s event was one outcome, and the Tank Proof Inaugural Christmas Giveaway had lots of donated funds, food and toys coming in every day.
“We wanted to have an impact on the community beyond the summer, and we see this as one way we had an opportunity to do so off-season,” said Torrence, the organization’s co-founder and director.
Thurman, co-founder and president, agreed. “More than 2 tons of food have been raised over time thanks to great donors like Walmart, Panera Bread, Cane’s, Whole Foods, Domino’s and many more,” he said. He added they take food or plates of food wherever they are needed, including for the homeless living under a bridge, for example. Otherwise, many of the families and their children receiving food are low income or foster children.
“These kids in need are welcome now,” Torrence said. “They are part of the family now, and the family gets together for the holidays.”
Artists performing under the name thebrosfresh, the brothers now want to expand program events and benefits year-round with plans of advancing from the current areas of Prairieville, Gonzales, Alexandria and Monroe next year to include Hammond, New Orleans, Ruston and Austin, Texas.
There’s only one issue. They have to remind the children and themselves not to swim immediately after eating. Don’t worry, their mom and biggest supporter, Connie King, will make sure that doesn’t happen.
To make donations or for information, email hello@attb.us or hello@tankproof.org or call King at (225) 939-0931.