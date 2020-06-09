The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 14-21:
May 14
Landry, Stacy Lee: 43, 1305 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear-bench warrant offense, disturbing the peace in a violent and tumultuous manner or disorderly conduct
Everett Jr., Johnny D.: 25, 13388 JB Templet Road, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, when passing on the right is permitted, stop signs and yield signs offense, traffic-control signals, maximum speed limit, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle
Davis, Carl A.: 30, 2142 La. 30, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, intentional littering
Ross, Kevin C.: 43,40419 Crossgate Place, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery offense
Williams, Derek Jerome: 39, 1275 Gummers Lane, Sunshine, resisting an officer; two counts disturbing the peace by language or disorderly conduct; obscenity; simple criminal damage to property
Kilgore-Hernandez, Jessie R.: 25, 17221 Joboy Road, Prairieville, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, simple escape, aggravated escape, domestic abuse battery
May 15
Templet, Colby John: 33, 3413 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Allen, Shalonda J.: 30, 513 Daphine St., Gonzales, failure to appear-bench warrant
Washington, Quincey Lavor: 42, 12227 Leonidas St., Baton Rouge, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft
Rogers, Reginald Vernell: 43, 1950 Hope St., Vicksburg, Mississippi, domestic abuse aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery
Clouatre, Michael: 61, 18089 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
May 16
Webb, Michelle A.: 45, 42385 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, reckless operation, first offense operating while intoxicated
May 17
Daigrepont, Jennifer Ann: 35, 2228 S. Burnside Ave. Gonzales, domestic abuse battery
Bell, Walter: 19, 1612 N. Coontrap Road, A, Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Forcell, Myron: 18, 701 Oak St., Donaldsonville, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Chiquet, Terence James Henri: 22, 12531 Coursey Blvd. Baton Rouge, theft over $1500 (Felony)
Burnstein, Tiranae: 21 1207 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, possession of marijuana (Misdemeanor)
May 18
Swan, Micheal Dean: 31, 7100 La. 44, Gonzales, careless operation, third offense operating while intoxicated
Riley, Semori Tristine: 27, 941 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear-bench warrant, battery of a dating partner, simple criminal damage to property, simple robbery
Lessard, Tyler D.:26, 755 S. Sammy St. Gonzales, state probation violation, possession of Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), monetary instrument abuse
Sweeney, Alice Elaine: 40, 20362 La Trace Road, French Settlement, breach of bail condition, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bazaldua Jr., Ramiro Daniel: 32, 34620 Annadale Road, Plaquemine, state probation violation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fourth offense operating while intoxicated
Domino, Montral D.: 37, 2020 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons; crime or CDS (Felony), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
May 19
Lacey, Leondre Denzel: 25, 113 N. Brown St., Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property (felony), theft less than $1,000, aggravated criminal damage to property
Mumphrey, Darvin Dwayne: 35, 3071 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear-bench warrants, simple battery
McCarthy, Zachary Miles: 28, 15367 La. 16, French Settlement, parole violation, two counts felony theft, unauthorized entry of a place of business, reckless operation, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery on pregnant victim, felony simple criminal damage to property
Williams, Christina: 26, 1125 Marchand Drive, Donaldsonville, simple obstruction of highway of commerce, driver must be licensed, simple escape, aggravated escape, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, aggravated battery
Davis, Carl A.: 30, 2142 La. 30, Gonzales, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Johnson, Leonard Stanford: 55, 903 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building; resisting an officer; second offense operating while intoxicated
May 20
Isaac, David Lee: 31, 439 Mockingbird Lane, St. Rose, operating vehicle while license is suspended, turning movements and required signals, speeding, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), possession of Schedule II CDS (cocaine), possession of heroin, second offense operating while intoxicated
Glover, Danny T.: 56, 14074 Serenity Cove Drive, Gonzales, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Lamberth, Morgan Caroline: 20, 18540 Lake Harbor Lane, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property. domestic abuse battery
Stewart, Montrell: 31, 11687 Willow Oak Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule III CDS (suboxone), prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Taylor, Joya S.: 44, 1112 Shady Glen Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation
May 21
Bennett Jr., David D.: 36, 208 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance(cocaine), disturbing the peace/drunkenness, theft less than $1,000, resisting an officer
Barnes, Courtney O.: 21, 6025 Cayton Drive, no city available, battery of a dating partner