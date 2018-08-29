The Girl Scouts are forming troops in Ascension Parish and are planning information nights in September in St. Amant and Prairieville. All girls regardless of school affiliation are welcome at the events:
- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, Lake Elementary, 14185 La. 431, St. Amant
- 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, Lakeside Primary School, 16500 La. 431, Prairieville.
For information, contact Megan Coco at girlscoutstroop10286@gmail.com or (225) 287-4070. Those who can't attend an information meeting can join by visiting www.gsle.org/join.