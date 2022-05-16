Library announces summer reading program theme
Oceans of Possibilities is the theme for the Ascension Parish Library’s 2022 summer reading program. Starting Tuesday, May 24, everyone is invited to register for the library’s summer reading program and earn prizes based on the number of books, magazines or audiobooks they read or listen to. They will also have a chance to win one of the grand prizes.
Readers can sign up and log their reading and activities on Beanstack. Printed book logs will also be available at all library locations. Stop by any location for more details on how to register or how to take part in upcoming events.
Gospel in the Park
The Gospel in the Park concert returns from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at Jambalaya Park. The concert is sponsored by River Road African American museum.
May Ascension GOP Roundtable
James Lee, executive director of Louisiana Swamp Watch, will be the keynote speaker for the May Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will starts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales. Doors open at 11:15 a.m.
A graduate of LSU, Lee is a veteran of free-market policy fights in Louisiana, a news release said.
The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Cost for the lunch is $25. Advance payment can be made at paypal.Hme/ARW225. Reservations are requested, RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.
Prevention on the Go
Take advantage of breast, colorectal, prostate and skin cancer screenings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville.
To schedule an appointment, call (225) 425-8034.
Growing Up Boys: A Class for Preteen Boys
Help your son understand the physical and emotional changes he will experience through puberty during a May 21 program. In partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Ascension Parish Library is hosting Growing Up Boys: A Class for Preteen Boys. This matter-of-fact and reassuring discussion about a normal part of growing upstarts at 9 a.m. at the Gonzales library.
Designed for boys ages 10-12 and their parents or guardians. Registration is required due to limited space. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Origami Club at Dutchtown
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, visitors to the Ascension Parish Library's Dutchtown branch can construct airplanes, balloons and rockets. Whether you’re a beginner or a skilled expert, come strengthen your brain through hand-eye coordination. The Origami Club meets at the Dutchtown library each third Saturday of the month.
All ages are welcome, and materials will be provided. For more information, call (225) 673-8699.
Small business virtual seminar
Have questions about starting a new business? Need assurance you’re on the right track? Get connected to resources in this virtual seminar on Wednesday, May 18, beginning at 1 p.m. In this seminar, sponsored by Ascension Parish Library and led by Sonia E. Wilson, a business consultant with Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College-Baton Rouge, learn how to determine the feasibility of your idea and how to navigate the small business loan process. Wilson will also discuss the purpose of developing a feasible business plan, assessing business risks, marketing strategy development, and more.
VFW Post 3693 concert set for May 26 in Gonzales
Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 will host a Memorial Day weekend tribute concert May 26 at the VFW Post Hall at 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
Performers include Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, Andy Griggs, Nelson Blanchard of LeRoux, Clifton Brown, Konner James, Ben Ragsdale and Mason Shows.
Tickets are $100. All tickets include VIP table seating and dinner.
Doors open 5:30 p.m. Dinner is set for 6 p.m., and the concert slated for 6:30 p.m. Visit the VFW's Facebook page for ticket information.
Donaldsonville Memorial Day ceremony
Donaldsonville veterans are planning a Memorial Day parade and ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall.
The parade leaves city hall at 9 a.m. May 30 and ends at Louisiana Square, where a program will be presented by American Legion Post 98 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3766.
For information, call (225) 473-4814 or (225) 445-1383.
RAAM seeking volunteers
The River Road African American Museum is seeking volunteers to assist with tours, special events and educational programs.
All volunteers receive free admission to all museum events, professional development seminars, and an opportunity to meet people from around the world.
Volunteers should have a friendly personality, good verbal and written communication skills, and a love of local history.
If you have five to 10 hours a week and are interested in sharing history, call at (225) 474-5553 or email at melanie@aamuseum.org.
Miss Donaldsonville pageant accepting applications
Applications for the Miss Donaldsonville Scholarship Pageant are available at Donaldsonville City Hall and Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The June 17 pageant offers scholarship money for contestants in the Miss, Teen and Little Miss categories.
For information, call (225) 445-1383 or email lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.