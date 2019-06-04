The Ascension Parish school district plans to offer 20 spots in its pre-kindergarten program to families interested in paying a moderate monthly tuition for the program that's historically been based on family income.
"Our vision is, eventually, a seat for every 4-year-old in Ascension Parish," said Mary McMahan, supervisor of early childhood programs for the district. "We want to reach all children, not just those financially at risk."
In Louisiana, pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds isn't mandated by law and isn't funded through the state's Minimum Foundation Program's per-student funding for kindergarten through 12th grade.
School districts, instead, rely on state and federal grants tied to income levels to provide education for 4-year-olds.
The federal Head Start program provides funding for those pre-K students whose families are at 100 percent of the federal poverty level, a gross annual income of $25,000 for a family of four.
Other state and federal grant programs that fund pre-K education require a family of four to be at 200 percent of the federal poverty level, a gross annual income of $51,000, McMahan said.
"If a family fills out an application and is $1 over the (income) limit, they don't qualify" for pre-K for their child under those funding programs, she said.
Eventually, the district hopes to provide universal pre-K for every family that wants to enroll their child, she said.
Not every 4-year-old spends the year before kindergarten in a classroom setting. Some stay home and others may go to daycare, if it's available and affordable.
But educators say there are benefits, outside of an introduction to numbers and letters, to preparing a child for kindergarten.
"The social aspect of it is huge," said Roddy Melancon, principal of Gonzales Primary School, one of 16 primary schools in the district, with a 17th one to open this coming school year.
Such programs are "beneficial for the whole child, behaviorally, academically, emotionally and socially," Melancon said.
Each of the district's primary schools has a pre-K classroom for 4-year-olds, with seats for 18 to 20 students, depending on the size of the room, McMahan said.
Every class has a certified teacher and para-professional and a curriculum for the students, who aren't confined to desks at this age, but gather in centers or sit comfortably on the carpet to learn.
The district currently serves 582 pre-K students whose families have applied for the program and who qualified for it based on the income-based criteria, McMahan said.
However, some 20 to 40 pre-K seats currently go unfilled each school year throughout the district under the current income-based enrollment system, she said.
For the 2019-20 school year, which starts in August, families will be able to apply for 20 pre-K spots and pay tuition based on a sliding scale, McMahan said.
The spots will be available for families that make any amount of income over 200 percent of the federal poverty level, she said.
The lowest tuition fee for those families will be $339 per month for 10 months up to a maximum of $500 per month for 10 months, she said.
The tuition compares favorably to the cost of daycare, which, in a report issued late last year by the nonprofit Child Care Aware, is a yearly average of $7,540 in Louisiana.
If there are multiple applications for the available pre-K seats, a screening process will provide spots for the lowest-scoring children, "who need the services the most," McMahan said.
The screening process will also place the highest-scoring children in pre-K classes for special education students, where the high-scoring students will be "peer models" for their fellow 4-year-olds, she said.
Information on the pre-kindergarten application process can be found at the website ascensionearlychildhood.org.
As new primary schools open in Ascension Parish over the next several years and existing schools are renovated, the school district hopes to provide additional pre-kindergarten classrooms, McMahan said.
"We're doing everything we can to try to provide more children with pre-kindergarten," she said.
A positive first experience with school will have benefits throughout a child's school life, through high school and beyond, she said.