Northwestern State University in Natchitoches announced its honor rolls for the Fall 2021 term.

Students on the president’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0. Students on the dean’s list earned a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.99

Area students named to the president’s list include:

Ascension

Donaldsonville: Lerae Thibodeaux

Geismar: Kristi Contreary

Gonzales: Addison Adams, Kristina Gipson, Destiny Templet, Jaci Templet

Prairieville: Emma Cockrum, Logan Dupuy, Cameron Kelly, Karli Morrison, Austin Simoneaux

Felicianas

St. Francisville: Jon Sturgeon

Livingston-Tangipahoa

Denham Springs: Dayna Aucoin, Tyler Cotton

Independence: Caitlyn Wooters

Ponchatoula: Hannah Davis, Grant Gros

Roseland: Pat Taylor, Ileysha Burton

Walker: Josie Dial, Abigail Whitam

Zachary

Baker: Katelyn Kennedy, Christian Osborne

Greenwell Springs: Cheramie Kravitz

Area students named to the dean’s list include:

Ascension

Geismar: Cameron Sibley

Gonzales: Victoria Gardner, Ryan Gremillion, Reese Lipoma, Harlee Melancon, Amy Shamburger, Zoe Tapp, Legand Lilly

Prairieville: Mckenzi Davis, Tahirah Forte, Breiona Leslie, Alexandra Nelson, Ashlyn Pettiss, Ellise Vice

Felicianas

St. Francisville: Allie Wheeler, Eden Wyandon, Jayla Wyandon

Livingston-Tangipahoa

Amite: Dominique Sims

Denham Springs: Shelbi Lambert, Abitail Ramos, Sloane Sepeda

Walker: Jessie Cochran

Zachary

Baker: Kristin Jiles, Sharnae Young

Pride: Ashlyn Johnson

Zachary: Isabelle Plauche

