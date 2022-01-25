Northwestern State University in Natchitoches announced its honor rolls for the Fall 2021 term.
Students on the president’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0. Students on the dean’s list earned a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.99
Area students named to the president’s list include:
Ascension
Donaldsonville: Lerae Thibodeaux
Geismar: Kristi Contreary
Gonzales: Addison Adams, Kristina Gipson, Destiny Templet, Jaci Templet
Prairieville: Emma Cockrum, Logan Dupuy, Cameron Kelly, Karli Morrison, Austin Simoneaux
Felicianas
St. Francisville: Jon Sturgeon
Livingston-Tangipahoa
Denham Springs: Dayna Aucoin, Tyler Cotton
Independence: Caitlyn Wooters
Ponchatoula: Hannah Davis, Grant Gros
Roseland: Pat Taylor, Ileysha Burton
Walker: Josie Dial, Abigail Whitam
Zachary
Baker: Katelyn Kennedy, Christian Osborne
Greenwell Springs: Cheramie Kravitz
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
Ascension
Geismar: Cameron Sibley
Gonzales: Victoria Gardner, Ryan Gremillion, Reese Lipoma, Harlee Melancon, Amy Shamburger, Zoe Tapp, Legand Lilly
Prairieville: Mckenzi Davis, Tahirah Forte, Breiona Leslie, Alexandra Nelson, Ashlyn Pettiss, Ellise Vice
Felicianas
St. Francisville: Allie Wheeler, Eden Wyandon, Jayla Wyandon
Livingston-Tangipahoa
Amite: Dominique Sims
Denham Springs: Shelbi Lambert, Abitail Ramos, Sloane Sepeda
Walker: Jessie Cochran
Zachary
Baker: Kristin Jiles, Sharnae Young
Pride: Ashlyn Johnson
Zachary: Isabelle Plauche