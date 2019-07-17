The Ascension Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol recently recognized three new cadets upon the completion of their first orientation flights June 15 at Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.
Those cadets are Cadet Cara Black, 14; Cadet Airman 1st Class Jesse Fox Garon, 15; and Cadet Airman 1st Class Ethan James, 14.
The Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search-and-rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually, according to a news release.