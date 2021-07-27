Ascension Parish listening tour
Parish President Clint Cointment's listening tour continued at 6 p.m. Thursday at Central Middle School.
“Ascension Parish has an abundance of resources, a strong local economy, and offers an unparalleled quality of life," Cointment said in a news release. "To ensure that our parish continues to reach its full potential through responsible growth, it is critical that we have input from you, our community members, on your priorities, concerns, and experiences so that we can put forth the most effective solutions based on insightful collaboration and public opinion."
This summer's listening tour is planned to understand the needs and concerns of residents, and then use the insight for resource allocation and investment planning for a sustainable future in Ascension Parish, Cointment said.
Another date is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lowery Middle School. More dates and locations will be announced soon. Visit http://www.ascensionparish.net/listening-tour for more information.
Lessons in Medicare
The Ascension Council on Aging will be hosting MIPPA Education Events for Ascension Parish senior residents. MIPPA is the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008.
The events are scheduled at both senior centers as follows:
- Gonzales Senior Center: Thursday, Aug. 12, 10:30 a.m.
- Donaldsonville Senior Center: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call Leslie at Gonzales Senior Center, (225) 621-5750, or Jamie at Donaldsonville Senior Center, (225) 473-3789.
Calling artists for Red Hot Night art exhibit
River Region Art Association invites all adult artists in the River Parishes area to participate in its “Red Hot Night” art exhibit. Submissions should have the colors of the hot summer, red, orange and yellow or anything else representing hot. Art should be able to be hung or sit on a table or pedestal. Art should be delivered from noon to 4 p.m. July 30-31 at the Depot Gallery, 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
The association's “Red Hot Night” party will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 7. A “Best of Show” rosette will be presented to the art selected by the attendees during the evening. Admission is free and the evening will also include refreshments and silly games, a door prize raffle and live musical entertainment. This “adults only” party is a great time to see the art by local artists, so come and bring your friends and neighbors.
For more information, call (225) 644-8496 and leave a message and gallery volunteers will call you back. The Depot Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Become a Master Gardener
The LSU AgCenter and Ascension Parish Master Gardener Association will host a Louisiana Master Gardener training class, beginning Aug. 18. Designed to recruit and train volunteers, the Louisiana Master Gardener Program is open to anyone with a willingness to learn and a desire to help others. For more information or to receive a copy of the application, contact the Ascension Parish LSU AgCenter Office at (225) 621-5799 or email horticulture agent Mariah Simoneaux at mjsimoneaux@agcenter.lsu.edu. The application deadline is July 30.