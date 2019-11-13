The 2019-20 principals of the year in the Ascension Public Schools are Marvin Evans, of Donaldsonville High School; Michelle Bourque, of Galvez Middle School; and Laurent R. Thomas, of Lakeside Primary School.
The district's high school teachers of the year are Erica Ikerd of APPLe Digital Academy and Career Training Center, Shawancy Joseph of Donaldsonville High School, Stephanie Jardim of Dutchtown High School, Laura M. Theriot of Early College Option, Erika K. Poarch of East Ascension High School and Casey Sevario of St. Amant High School, according to a new release.
The district's middle school teachers of the year are:
- Trina T. Trosclair, Central Middle School
- Renee Landry, Dutchtown Middle School
- Candice Dennis, Galvez Middle School
- Farrah Piazza, Gonzales Middle School
- Olivia Bubrig, Lake Elementary School
- Courtland Joshua, Lowery Middle School
- Michelin Bertin, Prairieville Middle School
- Patricia Saber, St. Amant Middle School.
The district's primary school teachers of the year are:
- Stacy Allen, Ascension Head Start
- Tabitha Adams, Bullion Primary School
- Sandrica Fisher, Central Primary School
- Tayla Songe, Donaldsonville Primary School
- Ana Liza Montesa Shea, Duplessis Primary School
- Blaire Hanna, Dutchtown Primary School
- Janice Galindo, Galvez Primary School
- LaDazha Ford, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Hannah Brewer, Gonzales Primary School
- Angela Quebedeaux, Lake Elementary School
- Ashli Wall, Lakeside Primary School
- Alexis Perry, Lowery Elementary School
- Victoria LaCroix, Oak Grove Primary School
- Auburn Cain, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Candace McKay, Prairieville Primary School
- Jamie Hudson, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Zach Hall, Sorrento Primary School
- Stephanie Kaltenbacher, St. Amant Primary School.
These top educators were selected by colleagues at their respective schools. In the spring, all honorees will be recognized at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting, where the district will name a top teacher for primary, middle and high school divisions. The district honorees will go on to compete for the state's 2021 teacher and principal of the year selection in the summer.