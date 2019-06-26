Burger King Gonzales.jpg

Burger King has remodeled the dining room and exterior of its restaurant at 1946 W. La. 30 in Gonzales. City officials and Chamber of Commerce members gather May 21 to celebrate the re-opening. In the front row, from left, are Denise Crifasi of LMR Digital, Gonzales Councilman Neal Bourque, assistant restaurant manager Brandon Faison, Burger King district leader Teri Stubbs, restaurant manager Lionell Joseph, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, restaurant employee Inez Lomas, Ascension Parish Government public information officer Martin McConnell, Megan Pratt of the American Cancer Society and Barker Dirmann of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce. In the second row are Tommy Martinez representing U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Connie Torrence-King of The Thomas Bros. Group LLC, Monte Buckles and Krisy Rice of the Louisiana Federal Credit Union, restaurant shift leaders JayIan Ackles and Kristlyn Lomas, Tim Bergstresser of The Jambalaya Trade Exchange and Derek Berggren of Cooper’s Pharmacy.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Burger King marked the completion of the remodeling of its restaurant at 1946 W. La. 30 in Gonzales with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 21.

Among those at the ribbon-cutting were Burger King district leader Teri Stubbs; restaurant general manager Lionell Joseph; restaurant assistant manager Brandon Faison; shift leaders Jay Ian Ackles and Kristlyn Lomas; Tommy Martinez, representing U.S. Sen. John Kennedy; Ascension Parish government public information officer Martin McConnell; Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux; Gonzales Councilman Neal Bourque; and Barker Dirmann, president and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce.

