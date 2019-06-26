Burger King marked the completion of the remodeling of its restaurant at 1946 W. La. 30 in Gonzales with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 21.
Among those at the ribbon-cutting were Burger King district leader Teri Stubbs; restaurant general manager Lionell Joseph; restaurant assistant manager Brandon Faison; shift leaders Jay Ian Ackles and Kristlyn Lomas; Tommy Martinez, representing U.S. Sen. John Kennedy; Ascension Parish government public information officer Martin McConnell; Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux; Gonzales Councilman Neal Bourque; and Barker Dirmann, president and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce.