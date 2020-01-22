Ascension Catholic narrowly defeats Donaldsonville High in basketball
Ascension Catholic and Donaldsonville played a high-intensity game at Donaldsonville High on Jan. 17, with Ascension Catholic winning 61-58.
The Tigers and Bulldogs delighted the crowd with a back-and-forth contest, with Ascension Catholic outscoring Donaldsonville 23-15 in the fourth quarter.
Donaldsonville led 12-10 after one quarter of play, but trailed 29-25 at the half. The Tigers regained a 43-39 lead at the end of the third quarter. Leading the way for Donaldsonville was Clenard Mollere, with 20 points, followed by Lawrence Forcell with 19 points. Mollere and Forcell carried the Tigers with consistently outstanding offensive play. Rae’Land Johnson played well coming off the bench for the Tigers.
The Bulldogs were led by Demarco Harry’s 22 points followed by J’Mond Tapp’s 14 points. Demontray Harry and Troy Cole Jr. chipped in nine points each for the Bulldogs. Ascension Catholic got solid guard play from Demarco Harry when it needed late baskets. Tapp was a force inside for Ascension Catholic, adding 12 rebounds and three blocks to his 14 points. Eric Simon, of Ascension Catholic, had a key 3-pointer late, along with some tough rebounds.
The 3A Tigers continue to play a tough schedule as they prepare for district play; they were 13-9 on the season as of press time. The 1A Bulldogs picked up their biggest victory of the season as they move toward district play as well; they were 11-5 as of press time.
Blue-Grey Bowl
Ascension Catholic senior Jai Williams played for the South team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. A late addition to the roster, Williams turned in a strong performance, with five carries for 61 yards, including a long run of 43 yards.
Williams finished his high school career with 106 touchdowns, a school record, and 7,400 yards rushing. He will be choosing his college destination in early February.
In December and January, there were four Blue-Grey All-American Bowls, played in Dallas and Atlanta as well as Tampa Bay.
Gus Bell and his son Erik Bell founded Blue-Grey Football in 1989 to help prep prospects from all over the country receive national exposure and increase their chances to secure scholarships.