Having a team filled with players that can do multiple things well sets you up for success and, if those players have experience as well, that’s a bonus.
“We have great versatility with a number of our players returning," said Dutchtown volleyball coach Patrick Ricks. "They have experience and can play multiple positions on the front and back row.”
The Griffins had a magical season in 2021, finishing 32-8 overall and a perfect 8-0 in district. The season ended in the Division 1 quarterfinals with a loss to Southside.
“We are looking forward to an exciting season,,” Ricks said. "This will be my 19th as the head coach. The girls worked hard this summer. We lifted and did conditioning as well as several camps, including Georgia Tech and Terrebonne."
Taylor Heeb, now playing with Nicholls State, and Alexis Logarbo, a Southeastern Louisiana University player, have graduated, but some very good replacements return. Middle blocker Kendall Davis, a junior, was first team All-District along with outside hitter Cadie Kusy, a sophomore. They had good summers.
“At the Georgia Tech camp, we won the gold bracket. Kendall Davis was the tournament MVP and Cadie Kusy made the all-tournament team,” Ricks said.
Other top players include defensive specialist junior Sydney Berry, outside hitter junior Brennan Coe, senior right side Morgan McMillan, senior defensive specialist Braelee Tennimon and senior outside/defensive specialist Alexa Womack.
Top newcomers include sophomore outside player Ania Anderson, junior middle/right Makenzie Denson, junior middle/right Zoe Lacaze and junior setter Madison Sanchez.
The schedule is tough again for the Griffins with nondistrict and district foes.
“Our district will be good again," Ricks said. "We should be in the top three. St. Amant and EA will be improved from last season.
"D1 will be very strong with Dominican, Mount Carmel and St. Joseph’s Academy. Our schedule is packed with teams that either won state championships or were runners-up.”
Strong net play as well as defense will be key, but having players with experience gives coach Ricks some peace of mind.
“Our strength is our front row play offensively and defensively. We return seven players from our starting rotation last year, plus adding four more players. Will be an exciting season,” Ricks said.