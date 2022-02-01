Poultry, rabbits, swine, cattle and goats were exhibited at the Ascension Parish Livestock Show by 75 Ascension Parish 4-H and FAA students Jan. 22 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
"The memories, camaraderie, work ethic, friendly competition and responsibility gained through these livestock projects will be for a lifetime," a news release said.
In addition to the animals being judged, there were other awards given such as premier exhibitor, showmanship and scholarships. The premier exhibitor contest tests the livestock exhibitor’s knowledge of their animal’s species. Students are tested and the most knowledgeable exhibitor wins, the release said.
The showmanship competition is based on how the exhibitor presents the animal to the livestock judge. Showmanship is based more on the actions of the exhibitor rather than the confirmation of the animal being shown. Scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors. This year there was an additional scholarship added to the mix dedicated in honor of the late Clint Delaune, who was a livestock parent and husband of the livestock board President Mandy Delaune. A memorial rotating plaque was established to recognize the recipients of the scholarship each year.
Next up for the Ascension livestock exhibitors is the South Central District Livestock Show taking place at Feb. 3-5 at Lamar-Dixon and the LSU AgCenter State Show taking place at Lamar-Dixon Feb. 12-19. The livestock shows are free admission and open to the public for spectating.
2022 Ascension Parish 4H/FFA Jr. Livestock show results:
POULTRY
Broilers
Champion Broiler Pen and Reserve Champion Broiler Pen: Sierra McCormick
Exhibition Poultry
Champion Bantam: Luke Guillot
Reserve Champion Bantam: Beau Louviere
Champion Standard: Kayden Roussel
Reserve Champion Standard: Amelia Parker
Supreme Bird in Show: Kayden Roussel
Showmanship
Senior Showman: Sierra McCormick
Intermediate Showman: Anna Parker
Junior Showman
Rookie Showman: Amelia Parker
Overall: Amelia Parker
Premier Exhibitor: Quincy Mack
Rabbits
Best Rabbit in Show
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Cole
Showmanship
Senior Showman: Rachel Stewart
Intermediate Showman: Anna Cole
Junior Showman: Pyke Gautreau
Rookie Showman: Remi Gautreau
Overall: Rachel Stewart
Premier Exhibitor: Kayleigh Salazar
Dairy
Breeding
Commercial Dairy Heifer
Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer and Reserve Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer: Kayden Roussel
Jersey
Champion Jersey Heifer: Hudson Clements
Reserve Champion Jersey Heifer: Rogue Clements
Supreme Dairy Female: Hudson Clements
Dairy Showmanship
Senior Showman Kayden Roussel
Intermediate Showman Hudson Clements
Champion Junior Showman
Champion Rookie Showman: Maverick Clements
Overall Champion Dairy Showman and Premier Exhibitor: Kayden Roussel
Beef
Market
Brahman Influence Commercial Heifers
Champion Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Skyler Townson
Non-Brahman Influence Commercial Heifers
Champion Non-Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Jenna Kling
Breeding
Beefmaster
Champion Beefmaster Bull: Jenna Kling
Reserve Champion Beefmaster Bull and Champion Beefmaster Heifer: Jorja Kling
Reserve Champion Beefmaster Heifer: Jorja Kling
Grey Brahman
Grand Champion Grey Brahman Bull, Reserve Champion Grey Brahman Bull and Grand Champion Grey Brahman Heifer: Peyton Blanchard
Hereford
Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer: Hailee Daigle
Simmental
Champion Simmental Heifer: Brody Babin
Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer: Braylie Babin
Angus
Champion Angus Heifer: Brody Babin
Reserve Champion Angus Heifer: Braylie Babin
AOB Non-Brahman
Grand Champion AOB Non-Brahman Femalez: Megan Motichek
Red Brahman
Grand Champion Red Brahman Bull: Peyton Blanchard
Braford
Grand Champion Braford Female: Skyler Townson
Overall Bull and Overall Heifer: Jenna Kling
Showmanship
Senior Champion Showman: Peyton Blanchard
Intermediate Champion Showman: Jorja Kling
Junior Champion Showman: Braylie Babin
Rookie Champion: Skyler Townson
Overall: Peyton Blanchard
Premier Exhibitor: Brody Babin
Sheep
Market Lambs
Champion and Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Brookelyn LeBlanc
Breeding Sheep
Showmanship
Intermediate Showman Brookelyn LeBlanc
Overall: Brookelyn LeBlanc
Premier Exhibitor: Brookelynn LeBlanc
Goats
Market Goats
Grand Champion: Hayden Daigle
Reserve Grand Champion: Reese James
Breeding Goats
Champion and Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Buck: Alie Causey
Purebred Boer Does
Champion and Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Doe: Desiree Falgout
Percentage Boer Bucks
Champion Percentage Boer Buck: Hayden Daigle
Reserve Champion Percentage Boer Buck: Desiree Falgout
Percentage Boer Does
Champion Percentage Boer Doe: Desiree Falgout
Reserve Champion Percentage Boer Doe: Alie Causey
Nigerian Dwarf- Bucks
Champion Nigerian Dwarf Buck: Sadie Bourgeois
Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Buck: Maverick Clements
Nigerian Dwarf- Does
Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe: Sadie Bourgeois
Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe: Paige Blanchard
AOB Meat- Does
Champion AOB Meat Doe: Desiree Falgout
Nubian- Buck
Champion Nubian Buck: Kayden Roussel
Nubian- Doe
Champion and Reserve Champion Nubian Doe: Kayden Roussel
Commercial Doe-Meat
Champion Commercial Doe: Tobie Laiche
Reserve Champion Doe: Alie Causey
Supreme Champion Doe: Desiree Falgout
Supreme Champion Buck: Alie Causey
Goat Showmanship
Seniors Champion: Alie Causey
Intermediate Champion: Hayden Daigle
Rookie Champion: Brielle LeBlanc
Overall Showman: Alie Causey
Premier Exhibitor: Paige Blanchard
Swine
Market Hogs
AOB
Champion AOB: Canyon Robertson
Reserve Champion AOB: Harley Templet
Barrow
Champion Barrow: Abby Lobell
Reserve Champion Barrow: Paisley Danehower
Hampshire
Champion Hampshire: Abby Lobell
Reserve Champion Hampshire: Rylie Landry
Yorkshire
Champion Yorkshire: Anna Schexnayder
Duroc
Champion Duroc: Tobie Laiche
Reserve Champion Duroc: Anna Schexnayder
Cross Gilt
Champion Cross Gilt: Bailey Louviere
Reserve Champion Cross Gilt: Abby Lobell
Grand Champion Market Pig: Bailey Louviere
Reserve Champion Market Pig: Abby Lobell
Breeding Hogs
Champion Commercial Gilt: Canyon Robertson
Reserve Champion Commercial Gilt: Desiree Falgout
AOB
Champion AOB: Kade Schexnayder
Reserve Champion AOB: Ethan Delaune
Duroc
Champion Duroc: Tobie Laiche
Reserve Champion Duroc: Bryson Delaune
Hampshire
Champion Hampshire: Aubree Savoy
Reserve Champion Hampshire: Bryson Delaune
Yorkshire
Champion Yorkshire: Cameron Deane
Reserve Champion Yorkshire: Anna Blanchard
Supreme Breeding Gilt: Tobie Laiche
Showmanship
Senior Champion: Tobie Laiche
Intermediate Champion: Ethan Delaune
Junior Champion: Bryson Delaune
Rookie Champion: Desiree Falgout
Overall Champion: Tobie Laiche
Premier Exhibitor: Joseph Liotta
Rookie Exhibitors
Overall Rookie Exhibitor: Brielle LeBlanc
Rookie Exhibitors: Easton Brady, Amelia Parker, Joe Liotta, Rogue Clements, Wyatt Landry, Maverick Clements, Skyler Townson, Megan Motichek. Tobie Laiche Remi Gautreau, Desiree Falgout, Orion Rood, Canyon Roberston, Quincy Mack, Brielle LeBlanc and Reese James
Seniors Exhibitors
Rylee Landry, Mallory Miller, Abby Lobell, Desiree Falgout, Sadie Bourgeois, Kade Schexnayder, Rachel Stewart, Harley Templet,
Clint Dealune Memorial Scholarship: Abby Lobell
Volunteer Service Award
Volunteer Award: Lisa Stewart