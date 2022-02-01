Poultry, rabbits, swine, cattle and goats were exhibited at the Ascension Parish Livestock Show by 75 Ascension Parish 4-H and FAA students Jan. 22 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

"The memories, camaraderie, work ethic, friendly competition and responsibility gained through these livestock projects will be for a lifetime," a news release said.

In addition to the animals being judged, there were other awards given such as premier exhibitor, showmanship and scholarships. The premier exhibitor contest tests the livestock exhibitor’s knowledge of their animal’s species. Students are tested and the most knowledgeable exhibitor wins, the release said.

The showmanship competition is based on how the exhibitor presents the animal to the livestock judge. Showmanship is based more on the actions of the exhibitor rather than the confirmation of the animal being shown. Scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors. This year there was an additional scholarship added to the mix dedicated in honor of the late Clint Delaune, who was a livestock parent and husband of the livestock board President Mandy Delaune. A memorial rotating plaque was established to recognize the recipients of the scholarship each year.

Next up for the Ascension livestock exhibitors is the South Central District Livestock Show taking place at Feb. 3-5 at Lamar-Dixon and the LSU AgCenter State Show taking place at Lamar-Dixon Feb. 12-19. The livestock shows are free admission and open to the public for spectating.

2022 Ascension Parish 4H/FFA Jr. Livestock show results:

POULTRY

Broilers

Champion Broiler Pen and Reserve Champion Broiler Pen: Sierra McCormick

Exhibition Poultry

Champion Bantam: Luke Guillot

Reserve Champion Bantam: Beau Louviere

Champion Standard: Kayden Roussel

Reserve Champion Standard: Amelia Parker

Supreme Bird in Show: Kayden Roussel

Showmanship

Senior Showman: Sierra McCormick

Intermediate Showman: Anna Parker

Junior Showman

Rookie Showman: Amelia Parker

Overall: Amelia Parker

Premier Exhibitor: Quincy Mack

Rabbits

Best Rabbit in Show

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Cole

Showmanship

Senior Showman: Rachel Stewart

Intermediate Showman: Anna Cole

Junior Showman: Pyke Gautreau

Rookie Showman: Remi Gautreau

Overall: Rachel Stewart

Premier Exhibitor: Kayleigh Salazar

Dairy

Breeding

Commercial Dairy Heifer

Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer and Reserve Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer: Kayden Roussel

Jersey

Champion Jersey Heifer: Hudson Clements

Reserve Champion Jersey Heifer: Rogue Clements

Supreme Dairy Female: Hudson Clements

Dairy Showmanship

Senior Showman Kayden Roussel

Intermediate Showman Hudson Clements

Champion Junior Showman

Champion Rookie Showman: Maverick Clements

Overall Champion Dairy Showman and Premier Exhibitor: Kayden Roussel

Beef

Market

Brahman Influence Commercial Heifers

Champion Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Skyler Townson

Non-Brahman Influence Commercial Heifers

Champion Non-Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer: Jenna Kling

Breeding

Beefmaster

Champion Beefmaster Bull: Jenna Kling

Reserve Champion Beefmaster Bull and Champion Beefmaster Heifer: Jorja Kling

Reserve Champion Beefmaster Heifer: Jorja Kling

Grey Brahman

Grand Champion Grey Brahman Bull, Reserve Champion Grey Brahman Bull and Grand Champion Grey Brahman Heifer: Peyton Blanchard

Hereford

Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer: Hailee Daigle

Simmental

Champion Simmental Heifer: Brody Babin

Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer: Braylie Babin

Angus

Champion Angus Heifer: Brody Babin

Reserve Champion Angus Heifer: Braylie Babin

AOB Non-Brahman

Grand Champion AOB Non-Brahman Femalez: Megan Motichek

Red Brahman

Grand Champion Red Brahman Bull: Peyton Blanchard

Braford

Grand Champion Braford Female: Skyler Townson

Overall Bull and Overall Heifer: Jenna Kling

Showmanship

Senior Champion Showman: Peyton Blanchard

Intermediate Champion Showman: Jorja Kling

Junior Champion Showman: Braylie Babin

Rookie Champion: Skyler Townson

Overall: Peyton Blanchard

Premier Exhibitor: Brody Babin

Sheep

Market Lambs

Champion and Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Brookelyn LeBlanc

Breeding Sheep

Showmanship

Intermediate Showman Brookelyn LeBlanc

Overall: Brookelyn LeBlanc

Premier Exhibitor: Brookelynn LeBlanc

Goats

Market Goats

Grand Champion: Hayden Daigle

Reserve Grand Champion: Reese James

Breeding Goats

Champion and Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Buck: Alie Causey

Purebred Boer Does

Champion and Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Doe: Desiree Falgout

Percentage Boer Bucks

Champion Percentage Boer Buck: Hayden Daigle

Reserve Champion Percentage Boer Buck: Desiree Falgout

Percentage Boer Does

Champion Percentage Boer Doe: Desiree Falgout

Reserve Champion Percentage Boer Doe: Alie Causey

Nigerian Dwarf- Bucks

Champion Nigerian Dwarf Buck: Sadie Bourgeois

Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Buck: Maverick Clements

Nigerian Dwarf- Does

Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe: Sadie Bourgeois

Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe: Paige Blanchard

AOB Meat- Does

Champion AOB Meat Doe: Desiree Falgout

Nubian- Buck

Champion Nubian Buck: Kayden Roussel

Nubian- Doe

Champion and Reserve Champion Nubian Doe: Kayden Roussel

Commercial Doe-Meat

Champion Commercial Doe: Tobie Laiche

Reserve Champion Doe: Alie Causey

Supreme Champion Doe: Desiree Falgout

Supreme Champion Buck: Alie Causey

Goat Showmanship

Seniors Champion: Alie Causey

Intermediate Champion: Hayden Daigle

Rookie Champion: Brielle LeBlanc

Overall Showman: Alie Causey

Premier Exhibitor: Paige Blanchard

Swine

Market Hogs

AOB

Champion AOB: Canyon Robertson

Reserve Champion AOB: Harley Templet

Barrow

Champion Barrow: Abby Lobell

Reserve Champion Barrow: Paisley Danehower

Hampshire

Champion Hampshire: Abby Lobell

Reserve Champion Hampshire: Rylie Landry

Yorkshire

Champion Yorkshire: Anna Schexnayder

Duroc

Champion Duroc: Tobie Laiche

Reserve Champion Duroc: Anna Schexnayder

Cross Gilt

Champion Cross Gilt: Bailey Louviere

Reserve Champion Cross Gilt: Abby Lobell

Grand Champion Market Pig: Bailey Louviere

Reserve Champion Market Pig: Abby Lobell

Breeding Hogs

Champion Commercial Gilt: Canyon Robertson

Reserve Champion Commercial Gilt: Desiree Falgout

AOB

Champion AOB: Kade Schexnayder

Reserve Champion AOB: Ethan Delaune

Duroc

Champion Duroc: Tobie Laiche

Reserve Champion Duroc: Bryson Delaune

Hampshire

Champion Hampshire: Aubree Savoy

Reserve Champion Hampshire: Bryson Delaune

Yorkshire

Champion Yorkshire: Cameron Deane

Reserve Champion Yorkshire: Anna Blanchard

Supreme Breeding Gilt: Tobie Laiche

Showmanship

Senior Champion: Tobie Laiche

Intermediate Champion: Ethan Delaune

Junior Champion: Bryson Delaune

Rookie Champion: Desiree Falgout

Overall Champion: Tobie Laiche

Premier Exhibitor: Joseph Liotta

Rookie Exhibitors

Overall Rookie Exhibitor: Brielle LeBlanc

Rookie Exhibitors: Easton Brady, Amelia Parker, Joe Liotta, Rogue Clements, Wyatt Landry, Maverick Clements, Skyler Townson, Megan Motichek. Tobie Laiche Remi Gautreau, Desiree Falgout, Orion Rood, Canyon Roberston, Quincy Mack, Brielle LeBlanc and Reese James

Seniors Exhibitors

Rylee Landry, Mallory Miller, Abby Lobell, Desiree Falgout, Sadie Bourgeois, Kade Schexnayder, Rachel Stewart, Harley Templet,

Clint Dealune Memorial Scholarship: Abby Lobell

Volunteer Service Award

Volunteer Award: Lisa Stewart

