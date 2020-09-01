Dungeons & Dragons at the Library
Dungeons & Dragons at the Library is a monthly D&D campaign that will meet on the second and third Tuesdays of every month at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez. Patrons who attend will be able to create their own characters and play through a custom-made book-themed adventure. All supplies necessary to the game will be provided. The next meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Group 1 and Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. for Group 2.
If you are interested in joining the campaign, call the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339 to see if space is available. Registration is required to attend.
Library offers escape room
The Doctor has landed in Gonzales, right as the library has disappeared. Or was it exterminated? The library director needs to get the library back, but the TARDIS has a mind of its own. Prove that you know your history as you play the “Library Extermination” escape room and complete the tasks the TARDIS gives during this fun program.
Begin your quest by accessing the escape room on Beanstack at myAPL.beanstack.org, on the library's Facebook page, or by going to www.myAPL.org during the month of September.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced its participation in the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic safety campaign. Additional deputies, whose primary focus will be to locate and arrest impaired drivers, will be on duty, according to a news release. During the Labor Day holiday period, there is a higher likelihood of impaired drivers on the roadway. This increases the potential for alcohol related crashes involving serious injury or death, the release said.
The additional patrols run until Sept. 7, in an effort to detect, stop and arrest alcohol-impaired drivers. Deputies will also conduct traffic enforcement activities to promote safe and attentive driving.
Ascension accepting white goods at Recycling Center
As part of efforts to fight litter and clean up Ascension Parish, President Clint Cointment announced that Ascension Parish is accepting white goods at the Recycling Center on Churchpoint Road.
White goods are any large machines used in routine housekeeping, such as cooking, food preservation or cleaning, whether in a household, institutional, commercial or industrial setting. White goods include refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers and water heaters.
The center also has a separate bin specifically designated for scrap metals.
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.