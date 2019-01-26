Dakota Theriot, who allegedly gunned down five people across two Louisiana parishes on Saturday, has been found, and is in law enforcement custody, officials confirmed Sunday morning.
The 21-year-old is suspected of shooting and killing Summer Ernest, 20, whom neighbors described as his girlfriend, as well as her father, Billy Ernest, 43, and her brother Tanner Ernest, 17, at their mobile home in Livingston Parish just outside Walker on Saturday. Theriot is then accused of killing his parents, Elizabeth Theriot, 50, and Keith Theriot, 50, in Gonzales, according to authorities from Livingston and Ascension parishes.
He was located in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday morning and arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said he'll be transported back to Ascension Parish and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion and illegal use of weapons.
Can't see video below? Click here.
It's unclear how he made it to Richmond. It's about a 15-hour drive from the Baton Rouge area to Richmond.
More details to come.