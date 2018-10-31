Donna Britt, a former anchor for WAFB, will be the grand marshal for the 2018 Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas parade, which will roll at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, on a new route in Gonzales.
The new route begins at Irma Boulevard and Cornerview Road. The floats, bands and dance teams will turn left on Cornerview Road and left again on Burnside before disbanding in the parking lot of the Eastbank Shopping Center.
The deadline to register to participate in the parade is Nov. 19. Registration forms can be found at www.jambalayafestival.net or by emailing gonzaleschristmasparade@yahoo.com.