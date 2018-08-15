A representative of Infogroup will lead a seminar on the use of the ReferenceUSA business database at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22, at the Ascension Parish Library's Dutchtown branch in Geismar and again at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Gonzales library.
A light lunch will be served.
ReferenceUSA contains up-to-date information on more than 44 million businesses and is useful for all kinds of sales and marketing research, a news release said.
For information or to register, call the Dutchtown Library at (225) 673-8699 or the Gonzales Library at (225) 647-3955.