Missy Marchand looked down Irma Boulevard and wondered if she had enough treat-filled bags for the crowds that were about to invade the parking lot at the Gonzales Courthouse East Annex in Gonzales.
Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, the cars lined Irma Boulevard and stretched out onto Cornerview Road.
"We have more than 200 treat bags; I hope we have enough," Marchand said as the announcement was made that the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Boo with the Badge truck-or-treat event was about the start.
As volunteers with the Sheriff's Office welcomed the vehicles into the parking lot, business and several candidates for office started handing out treats.
Karen James, of the Galvez Lake Volunteer Fire Department, donned a witch hat as she began handing out candy.
"They're all so cute," James said as many children sat in the back of a pickup or the rear of a SUV as they rode around the parking lot.
Allison Hudson, a spokesperson for Sheriff Bobby Webre, said the sheriff wanted to provide a safe space for trick-or-treaters in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the Gonzales event, volunteers set up at the Hickley Waguespack Community Center in Donaldsonville to hand out treats.