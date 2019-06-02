miles.jpeg
Buy Now

Morris miles

Authorities have arrested a Prairieville man in connection with a shooting in which a man was anonymously dropped off at a Gonzales hospital Saturday afternoon.

Morris Miles, 26, was arrested Sunday and booked on a count of attempted second-degree murder after Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies say they traced information to a shooting on Pookey Lane in Prairieville on Saturday.

According to an APSO press release, Miles and the victim argued before Miles shot the 45-year-old male victim and left the scene.

APSO and the Gonzales Police Department worked the case. 

It's unclear who brought the victim to the hospital Saturday, then left.

Gonzales police searching for man who dropped gunshhot victim at hospital then fled

View comments