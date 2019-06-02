Authorities have arrested a Prairieville man in connection with a shooting in which a man was anonymously dropped off at a Gonzales hospital Saturday afternoon.
Morris Miles, 26, was arrested Sunday and booked on a count of attempted second-degree murder after Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies say they traced information to a shooting on Pookey Lane in Prairieville on Saturday.
According to an APSO press release, Miles and the victim argued before Miles shot the 45-year-old male victim and left the scene.
APSO and the Gonzales Police Department worked the case.
It's unclear who brought the victim to the hospital Saturday, then left.