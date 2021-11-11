David Stokes, chief of staff for U.S. Senator John Kennedy, will be the keynote speaker for the Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
For the past four years, Stokes has led Kennedy’s Senate operations in both the Washington and Louisiana offices. In addition to his official duties, he also manages Sen. Kennedy’s campaign and fundraising efforts.
Following graduation from Louisiana College in Pineville, with a Bachelor of Science in public administration, Stokes was chosen as a White House intern by former President George W. Bush. He then went on to receive his master’s degree in public administration with a specialization in public policy analysis from LSU, where he was awarded the David B. Johnson award as the program’s top graduate student.
The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Cost for the lunch is $22. Advance payment can be found at paypal.Hme/ARW225. Reservations are requested. Call (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com.