Grooving at Conway
The Baton Rouge band Press 1 for English will perform during the family-friendly Grooving at Conway event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Conway development's town square, 7900 La. 44 Gonzales.
Admission is free; food and beverages will be available for sale. Ice chests and outside beverages are not permitted. For information, visit www.facebook.com/LiveConway.
Festa Italiana's inaugural event Saturday
Festa Italiana, presented by the Donaldsonville Downtown Development District, will be from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 in Crescent Park, 112 Crescent Park, Donaldsonville.
There will be a spaghetti sauce cook-off with three divisions — meatballs, sausage and open class — with the People's Choice winner to be chosen at 2 p.m.
DJ Fire Truck Chuck will set the beat from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the King PaKaYea’ Band will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There's no need to miss the LSU-Mississippi State football game, which will be on the big screen in the Elks Lodge, 113 Railroad Ave.
Candidates to speak at GOP Roundtable
Clint Cointment and Murphy Painter, the two candidates in the running for Ascension Parish president, will face off at the October Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
Matthew Pryor, Ascension Parish attorney and chairman of the Ascension Planning and Zoning Commission, will moderate the forum. The cost for the lunch is $22, collected at the door. To make a reservation, call (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com
Dutchtown Sound holds marching event
The Dutchtown High School Band welcomes 15 high schools from across the region to compete in the annual Dutchtown Sound Marching Invitational from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are sold at the gate: $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $5 for children and children 5 and under are free.
Commemorative T-shirts featuring the names of all 15 competing bands will be sold for $15 and commemorative patches for $3. Concession stands will be open.