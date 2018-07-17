GONZALES — The Ascension Parish School District launched a lottery this week that will let recent graduates buy laptop computers for $20 each. If any are left over, younger students could win a chance to buy one.
The district has 1,100 Dell 3330 notebook computers for sale that previously were provided to students for school work. The laptops have "aged out" and have been repurposed for private ownership, Jake Ragusa, the district's director of technology, said Tuesday after the plan was announced at the local school board meeting.
"While there is no warranty, these have all been tested and loaded with a licensed Windows operating system," Ragusa said.
Ragusa said the first lottery drawing would be held July 24 and that he expects to make weekly drawings after that.
If computer devices remain after the district's most-recent high school graduates make their purchases, the lottery will open to current students. The link to enter the lottery is https://goo.gl/forms/69ZrIxhNSxmNTlF73.
Also Tuesday, Superintendent David Alexander commended students, faculty and employees for the district's No. 2 state ranking in the recently released results of the 2018 Louisiana Educational Assessment Program test.
Fifty percent of Ascension Parish public school students in grades 3-8 achieved "mastery" and "advanced" scores on the LEAP test.
"I just want to thank our students for how hard they work and how they invest in their education," Alexander said.
The board also recognized Patricia Signorelli, formerly principal of Dutchtown Primary, who has been named an instructional supervisor for the district. Sandra Alfred, who was formerly an assistant principal at Dutchtown Primary, will now be principal of the school.