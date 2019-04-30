Thursday

Menu: Cinco De Mayo Special — Beef taco nachos, tortilla chips/cheese/lettuce/tomato/sour cream/taco sauce, chuckwagon corn, almond cookie

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville

APL Bookmobile: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or sliced ham, grits/biscuit/margarine, spiced peaches, orange juice, fig bar snack cake

CAAA 45th Birthday Celebration at L'Auberge

Crafts/Cards/Games: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold/Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Cinco De Mayo Celebration: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Cinco De Mayo Celebration: 11:15 a.m., Donaldsonville

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat roll, oatmeal cookie snack cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville

Crafts: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominoes: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, green peas, normandy blend vegetables, whole-wheat bread, blonde brownie

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville, Sponsor — Journey Hospice

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Red beans and sausage with brown rice, steamed spinach, confetti coleslaw, cornbread, chocolate chip creme pie snack cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Crafts: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

May 9

Menu: Beef patty with pepper and onion gravy, cabbage, glazed carrots, white dinner roll, banana, margarine

Fred's on the River

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

