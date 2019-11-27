THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
CLOSURES: All Ascension Parish libraries will be closed for Thanksgiving.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
KANSAS SOUTHERN'S HOLIDAY EXPRESS TRAIN: 4 p.m., Felix Avenue, Gonzales. The six-car festive train will depart Nov. 27 from Shreveport on this year's tour, which will stop in 20 communities in five U.S. states on 25 dates. The route will end Dec. 22 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. The train is part of KCS' charitable programs. progressiverailroading.com.
TUESDAY
31ST ANNUAL MAYOR'S PRAYER BREAKFAST: 7 a.m., Gonzales Civic Center. Guest speaker, Butch Browning, Louisiana State Fire Marshal. $5 per person. RSVP and pay in advance at City Hall.
AFTERMATH OF WORLD WAR I: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A five-week reading and discussion series on aftermath of World War I. This series offers the reading public an opportunity to examine this conflict's aftermath in detail and to understand the impact World War I had on human lives and the economic, social and political pressures put on the countries involved. (225) 647-3955.
28TH ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING: 6 p.m., Gonzales City Hall. Santa will be at the Gonzales Civic Center giving a gift to all children (ages infant to fifth grade). Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Jambalaya provided by the "Jambalaya Festival Association." Entertainment will be provided by Center Stage Performing Arts Academy. The Girl Scouts Troops will be spreading good cheer as well.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
RIBBON-CUTTING: Noon to 1 p.m., Patient Plus Urgent Care, 17513 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville. Celebrate the grand opening of a Patient Plus Urgent Care in Prairieville with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
KOKUSAIKA: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in cosplay, anime, manga, gaming, etc., then this Japanese cultural club for teens is for you. Open to all teens ages 12-18. Cosplay is welcome. Crafting is optional. (225) 647-3955.
Dec. 5
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Bergeron's Boudin & Cajun Meats, 3005 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Celebrate the opening of Bergeron's Boudin & Cajun Meats with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.