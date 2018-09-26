Ascension Catholic defeats Catholic Pointe Coupee in district volleyball opener Advocate staff report Sep 26, 2018 - 2:30 pm (…) Facebook Twitter Email Ascension Catholic's Alexia Leonard receives a serve during a Sept. 18 game against Catholic of Pointe Coupee. PROVIDED PHOTO BY MICHAEL TORTORICH PHOTOGRAPHY Ascension Catholic's Catherine Rome sends the ball over the net Sept. 18 in a game against Catholic of Pointe Coupee. PROVIDED PHOTO BY MICHAEL TORTORICH PHOTOGRAPHY Ascension Catholic senior Lauren Landry controls the ball during a Sept. 18 game. PROVIDED PHOTO BY MICHAEL TORTORICH PHOTOGRAPHY Ascension Catholic senior Isabelle Abadie prepares to serve. PROVIDED PHOTO BY MICHAEL TORTORICH PHOTOGRAPHY Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Ascension Catholic defeated Catholic Pointe Coupee during its first district volleyball match Sept. 18 in Donaldsonville. The scores were 26-24, 25-22 and 25-10. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Ascension Catholic Volleyball View comments Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ascension Weekly News Would you like to receive other news alerts? Signup today! Sign up Manage your lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Darlene Denstorff225.336.6952Online submission orContact by e-mail To place a death notice: Obituary department225.388.0289Online submission orContact by e-mail For delivery issues: Circulation department225.388.0200Contact by e-mail For ad inquiries: Contact Paul Demouy225.388.0701Send an e-mail Christie Lemoine225.388.0256Send an e-mail For legal advertising: Legal notices department225.388.0128 orContact by e-mail To place an ad in the Classifieds section: Classified department225.383.0111Online submission or Contact by e-mail To place a wedding or engagement announcement: 225.388.0738Online submission orContact by e-mail Send mail to P.O. Box 588 Baton Rouge, LA 70821