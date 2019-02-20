For many in the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, this year’s Special Olympics Louisiana Polar Plunge fundraiser felt different.
For the first time, the plunge would take place without the energy and enthusiasm of the late Col. Ward Webb, who many in the Sheriff's Office describe as the beating heart of this event.
“It’s really because of him why a lot of us joined in,” Public Information Officer Allison Hudson said. “It was never about him. It was always about other people.”
Under Webb’s encouragement, the Sheriff's Office joined forces with Special Olympics Louisiana around 15 years ago to make the fundraiser the event it is today. Webb died soon after last year's event.
A mutual effort between the two organizations, the plunge brought 30 to 40 officers to the Cabela’s in Gonzales to take the leap into the chilly lake just outside.
Accompanied by their colleagues from other law enforcement agencies, the Sheriff's Office hosted roughly 70 volunteers and about 200 jumpers, marking the highest level of participation the event has seen since its inception.
Minton, director of strategic partnerships with SOLA, said its 15,000 athletes benefit from the fundraiser.
“Fundraisers like these provide sports training and competition for people with intellectual disabilities across Louisiana,” she said. “We’re able to provide our programs free of charge for them and their families.”
Minton estimates that law enforcement officials made up more than half of the jumpers, and that around 20 Special Olympians joined the officers in the plunge.
For Sgt. Bob Escamilla, the organizer of the event, his role to make this fundraiser successful is personal. A year ago, an ailing Webb had passed him the torch for the event.
“It’s a huge responsibility,” Escamilla said. “I have to continue his legacy.”
Escamilla’s vision for the event includes a more festive atmosphere, complete with a gumbo cook-off, a karate demonstration and live music, with all proceeds going to SOLA.
“It’s all about the athletes,” Escamilla added. “This is their day.”
As the event began, a crowd of law enforcement officers and their families, Special Olympians, and members of the local business community who also joined in the jump gathered near the water’s edge.
Though the day was warm and muggy for February, announcers standing on a makeshift stage assured participants that the water would still a bracing 42 degrees Fahrenheit.
Group by group, officers approached a long pier extending to the middle of the lake. Some wore loud costumes, others their uniforms. The first ones to jump, the Sherif's Office “911 crew,” donned a collection of head-to-toe Winnie the Pooh-themed bodysuits.
Among the jumpers that day was Sheriff's Office Detective Brian Hughes. Hughes has taken the plunge for the past four years, coinciding with his 12-year-old autistic son’s stint in the Special Olympics.
His hope is that the event will increase “awareness of both special Olympics athletes, and how awesome they are.”
All told, Escamilla anticipates that his team will raise around $50,000 for the athletes. For Hudson, her wish is that they live up to the man who started it all.
“I hope that he’s smiling down on us,” she said. “We want to make him proud.”