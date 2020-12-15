Golfers donned festive holiday ensembles Dec. 6 for the fourth annual Onezie Golf Game at BREC's Webb Memorial Golf Course.
Cousins Jake Garcia, of Gonzales, and Jason Narvaez, of Prairieville, and friends Chauncey Naylor and Jonathan Escobar came up with the idea for a teams "best ball" competition four years ago, as a way of staying in touch and getting together as they get older and start families.
Narvaez dressed as a candy cane, and Escobar wore a Santa suit. They won the toilet-seat themed losers' last place medals. Naylor, of Magnolia, Texas, who dressed as a Christmas tree, and Garcia, who played as the Grinch, won the friendly competition.
Awarding trophies and medals began two years ago. Cars passing on College Drive honked enthusiastically in response to their flamboyant costumes, they said.